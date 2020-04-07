Europe begins to flatten the curve, shows the United States the way forward to fight coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

It was another grim day of coronavirus figures across Europe.

But after weeks of foreclosure and social distancing, experts see glimmers of hope.

“The data from Europe is encouraging,” John Watson Hopkins expert Crystal Fox told Crystal News, “It is a little early to say that it is still out of the woods, but the trend is good. And it shows that staying at home, taking these social distance measures, is useful. ”

For example, SpainTuesday’s daily death toll was still a horrible 637. But it was “just” a proportional increase of 5.7%. Half of what it was last week.

In France, the total number of intensive care cases rose to 7,072. Large, but it was the smallest increase in ICU admissions since March 17.

And over the weekend, the total number of people hospitalized Italy fell for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In a graph specially designed for Fox News by Statista, showing the daily totals of the new COVID-19, it is clearly demonstrated how European countries have started to “flatten the curve” of this virus while their populations are sheltering on square.

As the graph also shows, the workload in the United States is increasing steadily from day to day, but may also be showing signs of slowing down. Experts say we must keep giving up

“I think we are a few weeks behind Europe in the evolution of the epidemic in cities,” also explained expert Watson. “So we have to get attached, stay at home, do as much social distancing as possible because that’s what will make the difference here.”

Wise words indeed.