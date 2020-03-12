European Union attacks Trump on travel ban amidst coronavirus chaos

EU leaders expressed frustration on Thursday President TrumpDecision to limit travel from European countries to coronavirus, accusing the president of having kept them in the dark.

While Trump initially said that all travel from Europe would be limited, U.S. officials went on to say that it affected most of the foreign born who were in the Schengen area without a passport in Europe in 14 days before traveling to the United States.

“The coronavirus is a global crisis, which is not limited to any continent and requires cooperation rather than unilateral action”, said the President of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a press release. “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the American decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation. The European Union is taking strong measures to limit the spread of the virus. “

The area in question includes 26 countries, including France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

The United Kingdom and Ireland are not included in the ban.

Trump’s address came hours after the World Health Organization said COVID-19 a global pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the United States has reached more than 1,200.

“The virus will have no chance against us. No nation is more prepared and more resilient,” said Trump. “We are all in the same boat. We must put politics aside, stop partisanship and unite in one nation and one family.”

Already, more than 17,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Europe, the virus having been discovered in the 27 EU countries.

Earlier in the week, von der Leyen announced a 7.5 billion euro corona response investment fund with additional funding to come. The fund is intended to support health care structures and small businesses, as well as the labor markets affected by the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the EU has canceled formal meetings to prevent the spread of the virus, Denmark has announced the closure of all schools and daycare centers, and the US military has reduced the number of soldiers who will participate in upcoming war games that were scheduled across the continent for the next six months.