“Everyone is Sensitive”: Why Young Canadians Could Help Fuel the Spread of COVID-19

Young Canadians represent one in three of all reported cases of COVID-19, and experts say they could unknowingly accelerate the spread of the virus in Canada and around the world.

Of the 4,186 COVID-19 cases for which the Public Health Agency of Canada has provided epidemiological data , 29% are between the ages of 20 and 39 and 4% are under the age of 19 – which means that a third of all cases in Canada involve people under 40.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Sunday that people under 40 are about 12% of hospitalized cases .

“This statistic is important because it shows that younger age groups also suffer from a disease serious enough to require hospitalization”, Tam tweeted .

Steven Hoffman, Director of the Global Strategy Lab and Professor of Global Health Law at York University, said that even though hospitalization and death rates among young Canadians are lower than in older age groups , they are not negligible.

“It is not even close to zero,” he said. “Twelve percent is still a significant number that should prompt the youngest to stop and pause to recognize that this poses a threat not only to the older members of our society, but to everyone. world.”

Hoffman said communicating the risks of dangerous activity to young people who believe they are “invincible” is always a challenge, but the damage caused by ignoring containment measures like physical removal and self-isolation can have consequences. devastating effects.

“It is just magnified during a pandemic because it is usually young people who, by ignoring the understanding of the risk, put themselves in danger and put themselves in danger,” he said.

“In this context, the actions of young people can also put other people at risk, especially the older people with whom they come into contact.”

All age groups at risk for COVID-19

Dr. Raywat Deonandan, global health epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, said that it is important for young people to remember that we have never encountered this new coronavirus, so we did not developed immunity.

“Everyone is sensitive,” he said. “Everybody.”

A man wearing a mask to protect himself from COVID-19 is seen in downtown Toronto on March 26, 2020. Canadians under the age of 40 account for approximately 12% of COVID-19 cases in hospital. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Deonandan said that a misconception that older groups are only susceptible to serious complications from COVID-19 came from early data on Chinese cases, which showed that older people – especially those who smoked – were more likely to ‘have bad results.

“But by the time he arrived in Europe, he was changing dramatically,” said Deonandan. “In Europe, we see many people hospitalized in their thirties, forties and fifties and who also die in this age group.”

Deonandan said that one of the main underlying vulnerabilities that puts every age group at risk is respiratory impairment, particularly in people with conditions such as obesity, diabetes and asthma.

“It’s almost everyone,” he said. “I know people in their twenties and thirties who are a little overweight, who smoke, who smoke, who like to inhale marijuana – all of these things compromise your lung function enough to make you vulnerable.”

What role do children play in the spread of COVID-19?

Hoffman said that although young people under the age of 19 account for only about 4% of COVID-19 cases in Canada, they can be catalysts for spreading the infection more widely because they interact with more people daily than the general population.

“There is a reason why closing schools is one of the first things that happens during a pandemic,” he said. “Schools are a place where social networks collide.”

Hoffman said that students from different social backgrounds come into close daily contact with their peers and teachers, which means that if a virus spreads in a school, it would quickly spread to many different groups.

“Young people actually play a disproportionate role in the spread of infectious diseases,” he said. “And it is expected that this trend will continue for COVID-19.”

Hoffman said teens and young adults could also be responsible for the spread of the virus to older groups in places like Italy, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, with more than 100,000 cases. and 12,000 deaths.

“Of course, in Italy, the big story concerns the elderly because it is the second oldest country in the world after Japan and we have seen this result in Italian hospitals,” he said.

“But another part of this story is how it spread so quickly? And there have been a lot of discussions and assumptions about the role young people played in transmission, even if they didn’t have not themselves been so severely affected. ”

Dr. Alyson Kelvin says research shows that children may be at significant risk of spreading COVID-19 to older age groups. (Liam Richards / The Canadian Press)

A peer-reviewed study published at the start of the journal Pediatrics this month examined 731 confirmed cases and 1,412 suspected cases of COVID-19 in children aged 2-13 years in China.

The researchers concluded that 50.9% of the children had mild symptoms, 38.8% of the moderate symptoms and 4.4% were completely asymptomatic.

Another smaller study published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases retroactively tested 36 children in the same households of confirmed cases of COVID-19 adults in Zhejiang Province, eastern China.

The researchers found that more than half of the cases were mild – seven had respiratory symptoms while 10 had no symptoms.

“The data suggests that since children do not develop as a serious illness, they may be the facilitators of transmission,” said Dr. Alyson Kelvin, assistant professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax. “So take it home and infect their parents where their parents are most likely to get sick.”

Older Canadians are at significant risk for serious COVID-19 cases, but younger age groups may be at greater risk without knowing it. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Kelvin, who is also a member of the Canadian Center for Vaccinology and a member of a research team for a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial , wrote about the significant risk that children run to spread the virus in a study commentary .

“They actually have a higher percentage of being asymptomatic. We don’t know if they have it, so parents should stop sharing food with the kids,” she said, “and went ensure there is no quarantine date. “

“Need to step up testing”

Even though some of the children in the study were asymptomatic, Kelvin said an important conclusion was that they still had evidence of pneumonia in their lungs – something she thinks is particularly important to parents.

“If you had a child who may have had health problems, he might be more likely to be hospitalized because his friends may not show they are infected,” she said. “But the interaction can lead to something more serious in some children.”

Hoffman said that because young people are more likely to have milder symptoms of COVID-19, they are unlikely to go to hospital, to be tested, or to be added to daily confirmed cases in Canada and around the world.

“We need to step up testing to find out if anyone has the virus,” he said, “but also if someone has the virus and has developed immunity.”

Hoffman said serological tests – blood tests that can detect if someone has been infected and detect antibodies – are the next key factor in determining the true spread of COVID-19 and developing an effective treatment.

“We are not there yet. We will be there soon,” he said. “And then young people will become a very important part of this.”