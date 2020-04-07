“Everyone” will likely be infected with coronavirus “at some point,” says California health official

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Santa Clara County health official said Monday that his department will likely deal with the news coronavirus “For a very, very long time,” and at some point, everyone will likely be infected.

Dr. Sarah Cody, director of the county health department, said setting up shelter on site would “slow things down” and allow health officials to allocate severely ill people requiring hospitalization, SFGate .com reported.

“I just have to remember that this is a marathon and we have to feed ourselves in one way or another, and we have to keep our good energy.”

Cody’s comments come as the United States prepares for two difficult weeks during the coronavirus pandemic. Although President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both expressed optimism, the death toll in the United States continues to rise, surpassing 10,000 earlier Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County health officials told residents they expected a very difficult week and asked residents with enough supplies in their homes to “skip the races completely” .

“We cannot underestimate COVID-19, a virus that knows no borders, infects people of all ages and can cause significant illness and death, especially in the elderly and those with health problems serious underlying, “said director of public health department Barbara Ferrer. .