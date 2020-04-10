Ex-Buffalo Bills strikes back with CEO Doug Whaley: “Drink bleach

Former NFL ball carrier Karlos Williams was cut by the Buffalo bills almost four years ago.

Williams, the Bills’ fifth-round former selection in 2015, has yet to forgive former team general manager Doug Whaley.

“You know what’s funny? When I was in Buffalo, I knew something was wrong when they wrote Jonathan Williams. I knew something was wrong,” Williams told Athletic. “You all had alternative plans. You take Reggie Bush to camp and allowed him to practice? Reggie Bush has gone negative rushing yards for the season. And will you all set me free?

“Doug Whaley can eat a d – k. Doug Whaley can die in a hole and drink bleach, ”added Williams. “I’m very serious. The reason I didn’t play in the XFL was because Doug Whaley’s name was on it. I’m very serious.”

Williams has signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, and Whaley is the senior vice president of football operations for XFL. Williams’ release in 2016 was surprising, especially after playing well in his rookie campaign the year before.

In 11 games with the Bills, of which only three started, Williams had 517 rushing yards with seven touchdowns and 11 receptions for 96 yards and two more scores. He was LeSean McCoy’s replacement and the Team Bills were the No. 1 NFL attack.

Williams was suspended from four games to start the 2016 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, and was overweight when he showed up for training camp in June and didn’t was unable to train, so these two issues certainly contributed to him being released.

He has had two other suspensions due to drug abuse violations. In 2017, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers training team, but was released shortly after.