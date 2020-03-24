Expect agreement to revive coronaviruses in Senate, says Schumer

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Told reporters Tuesday morning that he was waiting Republicans and Democrats the Senate to come together and reach a deal on the $ 2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that sparked heated debate in the Senate and allegations from both sides that the other politicized the emergency.

Despite the blockage, Schumer, the leader of the Senate minority and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that progress had been made in the late evening negotiations. Schumer said he expects a vote on Tuesday.

One of the main problems in the package is the $ 500 billion “Exchange Stabilization Fund”. Democrats call it a “slush fund” and claim that Mnuchin would have far too much influence over the industries that would have access to this fund.

Mnuchin rejected the request on Fox Business, saying, “This is not a slush fund; it is a mechanism that we can use in conjunction with the Federal Reserve which will provide an additional $ 4 trillion in potential market liquidity. This is in addition to Fed balance sheet. “

A Politico journalist, citing three sources, tweeted that Mnuchin agreed to “significant monitoring” of the fund as part of the negotiations.

President Trump claimed Monday that the Democrats in the Senate “were playing partisan politics” and should conclude the deal.

“I think we have made a lot of progress,” Mnuchin told reporters. “Both sides are working around the clock.”

He said there are a few documents that need to be reviewed and returned but he hopes they will be resolved on Tuesday.

Schumer also took an optimistic tone.

“We hope to have an agreement tomorrow morning. There are still a few small differences. None of us think they will somehow hinder a final deal, “he said.

Around the time Schumer and Mnuchin left the Capitol, Trump re-tweeted a National Review article on the Democrats’ last-minute “ideological demands” that were added to the relief package. The report says these demands include expanding wind and solar tax credits and increasing fuel emission standards for airlines.

Trump tweeted, “It will never be approved by me or any other Republican!”