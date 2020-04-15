Experts answer your questions about COVID-19 at CBC’s virtual town hall

As Canada marks a month of closings, self-isolation and collective fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic, CBC News will hold a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday evening to answer some of the questions and concerns of Canadians across the country .

A variety of public health experts and special guests will answer some of the questions that audience members have asked us and hear from Canadians about their experiences with the devastating virus and COVID-19, the deadly disease it causes. cause, which claimed the lives of nearly 1,000 lives. until there.

The town hall will be broadcast on Wednesday evening at:

7 p.m. local time in: Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon.

8 p.m. AT in the Maritime provinces.

8:30 p.m. NT in Newfoundland and Labrador.

You can follow on television, radio or online at the CBC while our guests answer questions from Canadians across the country and discover some of the personal stories and collective experiences that reflect this extraordinary time.

Among the guests who will be on hand to answer your questions and share their expertise:

An infectious disease specialist, a doctor from the intensive care unit and a specialist in geriatrics will also answer questions.

Chief public health officer Theresa Tam will be one of the guests at the CBC News virtual town hall on Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

Canadians who survived COVID-19 and those who lost family members will share their stories.

COVID in Canada will be organized by Heather Hiscox and Ian Hanomansing.

It will be broadcast on the CBC News Network and broadcast free of charge on the CBC News app, CBC Gem and CBCNews.ca. Our CBC Radio One show will be broadcast without ads with extensive content hosted by Piya Chattopadhyay.