Experts Study How Coronavirus Pandemic Affects Confidence in Officials, Ourselves

In Alberta, you can buy a T-shirt printed with the image of the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and the slogan: “What would Dr. (Deena) Hinshaw do?”

This is what sociologist Cary Wu is talking about.

“Government and health officials must rely on people’s trust to deliver effective responses,” said Wu of York University in Toronto. “If people don’t trust it, it’s very difficult to promote collective action.”

Wu is one of the many Canadian researchers who have received grants to study the relationship between COVID-19 and social trust – an aspect of public health that does not involve labs or quarantine but is just as important.

“It is very important that we can turn to experts and trust what they say, that we are able to separate information from disinformation and that we know who we can rely on for good advice” said Eric Kennedy of York University. “disaster historian” who is also researching the issue.

Public health crises boost public confidence in at least four ways, said Wu.

Confidence in fellow citizens, confidence in politicians, confidence in health care and confidence in perceived outsiders are all affected.

“Maybe a public health crisis could lead to people’s distrust of people. Or it could create solidarity and create more trust. We don’t really know.”

Anti-social behavior is much more in the minority. It is much more common for people’s behavior to come together. – Eric Kennedy

Kennedy said the search for answers to past disasters is encouraging.

“There have been myths surrounding disasters – social collapse, looting or conflict.

“What we have seen from many different studies is that generally these anti-social behaviors are much more in the minority. It is much more common for people’s behaviors to come together.”

Wu and Kennedy are both in the midst of extensive investigation and interview programs.

Kennedy has already received some responses to his survey, which includes questions about knowledge and responses to the pandemic, as well as attitudes toward national and international organizations and sources of information. He also asked how respondents felt treated by other people.

A culture of trust?

While it is far too early to draw conclusions, initial responses suggest that Canadians are doing what they have been asked to do, said Kennedy.

“Overall, Canadians report that they have taken a lot of action that they have been called upon to take,” he said.

Wu agrees that Canada’s civic culture remains consistent.

“Canadians, in general, have higher confidence than other countries,” he said.

“Canadians are more likely to meet the requirements for social distancing. People get better results when it comes to complying with policy issues. ”

An Angus Reid online survey of nearly 1,600 Canadians at the end of last week seems to confirm this.

Two-thirds of respondents said they trust information from the federal government – an increase of nine points since early March. Just over half of those surveyed in the United States said the same thing in a recent Gallup poll.

Wu and Kennedy plan to continue their research programs long after the COVID crisis has subsided.

They hope that data on social trust before, during and after the pandemic will help officials refine their approach to keeping the public tuned.

“We want to be able to provide some of this advice to help them be more trustworthy,” said Kennedy.

“We want to understand what people perceive. If we can understand where Canadians are, we will better understand how they view the epidemic and how we can respond. ”