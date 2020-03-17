Failed abroad? What you need to know about returning to Canada

On Friday, after the federal government told Canadians abroad to go home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, dozens of travelers contacted CBC News for answers.

Government and airline policies are changing rapidly, so CBC News has compiled the latest information to help you get home or solve your vacation plans during these difficult times.

What is the government’s latest position?

Some travelers have told CBC News that they fear the border will be closed before they return to Canada. Although the government has closed the border to most foreigners, Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Americans can still enter.

However, the number of international flights to Canada is decreasing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that as of Wednesday, international flights can only land at major airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Meanwhile the airlines are already reduce theft.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday urged Canadians abroad to return home. (CBC)

However, the federal government has said that stranded travelers should not worry because it offers emergency loans up to $ 5,000 to help Canadians find a way to get home.

“Our government will put in place a support program for Canadians who need to board a plane,” said Trudeau.

But if you get sick from coronavirus abroad, don’t expect to come home soon. The Prime Minister said that anyone with symptoms would not be allowed to board a flight to Canada, but could be granted financial assistance.

To stay abreast of the situation, Canadians abroad are encouraged to register with the free government information service for international travelers. They can also contact Global Affairs Canada for emergency assistance.

What if I can’t reach my airline?

Although the government’s request to return home is clear, what is less clear to travelers is the procedure. Airlines and travel agencies have been inundated with calls from customers, so many people cannot reach them by phone.

For travelers who have access to the Internet, many airlines, including Air Canada , WestJet , Air Transat waive modification fees and have systems in place allowing passengers abroad to re-book their trips online.

Sunwing told CBC News that it “works 24 hours a day” to bring passengers home on dedicated flights.

Most travelers who have booked through a travel agency will need to contact their agency directly to make a new reservation. Some online booking agencies, including Expedia , have also set up systems allowing passengers to book online.

@Air Canada I understand that everyone is busy, but I couldn’t reach anyone by phone. I’m stuck in France and I’m trying to go home to Canada while I still can, it means changing my current return flight. Help me! & mdash;@veronikelacasse Hey @WestJet .. we are trying to get home. Multi-city flight which cannot be changed online, waited 24 hours and more to be called back & amp; no response on Messenger. The flights available at home disappear. Help me! & mdash;@jclivio

For people who need to call their airline or travel agent before changing their reservation and are unsuccessful, spokesperson for travel agency Allison Wallace suggests they go before and book a one-way flight. While there are no guarantees, she said airlines are likely to forgive the cost of your original return ticket during these difficult times.

“I would say that the airlines and the suppliers are going to be extremely forgiving and will understand the situation and do everything they can,” said Wallace, spokesperson for Flight Center.

She stated that travelers who choose this option should keep all of their receipts and note any steps they have taken to reach their airline, in order to make their case at a later date.

And future flights?

Ottawa is also warning Canadians at home not to travel abroad. But many people who have to travel within a few days also have trouble contacting their airline.

Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat and Sunwing allow travelers to make flight changes online, with no change fees for travel until April 30.

Sunwing passengers should note that the airline suspended all southbound flights between March 17 and April 9. Customers with canceled flights will receive a full refund.

Wallace encourages travelers who must cancel their next trips to wait 72 hours before leaving to call their airline, to avoid blocking the phone lines.

“I suspect that everyone will be treated when everything is finished,” she said.

Why is my modified flight so expensive?

Some travelers who contacted CBC News have complained that when they booked their flights – even though their change fees were waived – they had to pay a much higher price for a new plane ticket.

WestJet said it is currently reducing ticket prices on inbound international flights.

Air Transat said that its price structure has not changed and that its fares are generally cheaper than those of other airlines.

Sunwing said its passengers currently abroad will be repatriated at no additional cost.

Air Canada did not respond to a request for comment.

The government has told Canadians abroad to come back as soon as possible. Why are you inflating the prices of flights to go home? You must prioritize health and safety, not make it unaffordable. @WestJet @Air Canada @airtransat @BritishAirwaysT @JustinTrudeau @TravelGoC @GOVUK & mdash;@maggietrepanier Many companies are mobilizing to support their customers in these unprecedented times. Other gouging @Air Canada I am trying to bring a CDN student home from Austria after quarantine on March 22 – flights now cost $ 5,000. 3 days to try to get #Air Canada or #aeroplan assistance by phone or online. & mdash;@DuncanLane

Wallace said passengers on non-refundable tickets are fortunate not to even get change fees, as airlines are not required to compensate passengers for disruption beyond their control – like the coronavirus.

“It is not something that is the fault of the airline. It is what they call a case of force majeure.”

Wallace said airlines are also feeling the pinch as the coronavirus weighs on profits. “The travel industry is hammering at the moment and it will be devastating.”

And my future plans?

For anyone planning to travel beyond April, Wallace suggests staying seated. This is because airlines generally do not offer any compensation for flights after April at the moment.

However, if the coronavirus pandemic worsens, airlines can extend their change fee exemptions or start canceling flights, which means passengers will receive a full refund.

“It is constantly changing,” said Wallace.