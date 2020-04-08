Faith-based organizations eligible for SBA loans for coronavirus stimulation, officials say

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Faithorganizations such as churches and other places of worship may be eligible to receive repayable loans funded by the coronavirus recovery plan, authorities said this week.

And that includes payday loans that could compensate the ministers.

“No organization that is otherwise eligible will be disqualified from receiving a loan because of the organization’s religious nature, religious identity or religious discourse,” the Small Business Administration (SBA) said in a statement. declaration Monday.

The move comes as state and local governments across the country forced companies deemed non-essential to shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The virus had killed at least 12,285 people in the United States on Tuesday evening and infected 386,817 people.

Churches, especially the smallest ones, can count on weekly contributions from their members – but many are prohibited from holding services during coronavirus closures across the country.

Funding will come from provisions of the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act which allows the SBA to offer relief directly to small businesses – in particular the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

“The CARES law explicitly makes non-profit entities eligible for the PPP program, and it does so regardless of whether non-profit entities provide secular social services,” said the SBA.

The administration will not apply certain existing regulations which prevent it from funding religious organizations because “these regulations prohibit the participation of a category of potential beneficiaries solely on the basis of their religious status”.

Restrictions on funding for faith-based organizations are the same as those for other small businesses eligible for loans, the SBA said. And PPP loans are intended to cover the salaries of employees.

“In particular, loans made under the program can be used to pay the salaries of ministers and other staff engaged in the religious mission of the institutions,” said the SBA.

And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted Tuesday that the Trump administration is already working with Washington lawmakers on a plan to increase funding for the P3 loan program.