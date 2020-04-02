Falling blood supply amid coronavirus sees FDA relax restrictions on donors

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has relaxed restrictions on blood donation to allow gay men and others to donate blood in an attempt to reinforce a low supply exhausted by coronavirus epidemic.

“We want and we need healthy people – all healthy – to donate blood,” said general surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams, who announced the changes at a press conference with the FDA. .

The new regulations will allow gay and bisexual men and people with recent tattoos and piercings to be eligible donors. In the past, FDA rules prohibited donations from men who had sex with a man in the past year as well as from women who had sex with gay or bisexual men.

As part of the new policy, the FDA has reduced the wait time to three months to be considered a viable blood donor. FDA officials said the move to three months was in line with recent changes in the UK and other developed countries.

In addition, people who have recently traveled to countries where exposure to malaria is a risk will also be allowed to donate blood.

Blood collections across the country were canceled during the coronavirus epidemic and the American Red Cross has estimated that there have been approximately 86,000 fewer blood donations in recent weeks.

Agency officials said they expected the changes to remain in place after the pandemic ended.

The United States and many other countries have long restricted donations from gay and bisexual men and many other groups because of the risk of spreading HIV through the blood supply. In 2015, the FDA went from a total ban to a one-year abstinence period for men who have sex with men.

Gay rights groups have continued to challenge the policy, saying it is not necessary given current testing technology, and have continued to stigmatize gay and bisexual men.

Donated blood has been tested for a number of infectious diseases, including HIV. The new coronavirus can’t spread through the blood, doctors say.

