Falling crude prices raise concerns about spending and job losses in the Canadian oil sector

The fall in oil prices landed with a giant thud in Canada on Monday, causing tremors across the oil and raising the specter of spending cuts, production cuts and job losses.

The collapse was triggered by a double whammy – fears that the spread of COVID-19 would trigger a global recession and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The immediate consequences were grim.

The benchmark price for North American oil, West Texas Intermediate, first dropped the most in a day since the 1991 Gulf War, before finally settling at US $ 31.13 per barrel, down US $ 10.15 Monday.

“This is one of the biggest shocks we have seen in the past 40 years,” said Jeremy McCrea, analyst at Raymond James, on Monday morning.

The world benchmark, Brent crude, closed 24% lower at US $ 34.36 per barrel.

Canadian energy stocks were also shaken as the S & P / TSX Capped Energy Index fell more than 27%.

Now the country’s oil and gas sector – like others around the world – is weighing the fallout and trying to assess the potential repercussions if prices stay as low for the months to come.

The energy sector represents more than 11% of Canada’s gross domestic product.

WATCH: Falling oil prices are another blow for Alberta:

Alberta’s struggling economy suffered a devastating blow with a sharp drop in oil prices on Monday. 1:48

Market observers have already warned that the most vulnerable businesses will be those with too much debt, high operating costs and limited access to finance.

McCrea said the situation will be a test of corporate financial health.

“The question is who has … the power to stay and the balance sheets to overcome this disagreement these countries have,” said McCrea.

In the short term, he expects companies to be able to cut their investment plans by 30 to 40%. Oil production could also drop very quickly.

This is unwanted news for an oil and gas sector that has had its share of challenges in recent years, whether it is pipeline bottlenecks or an overabundance of crude oil that has prompted Alberta to reduce the oil production in the province.

Further declines in Canadian production could in fact alleviate some pressure on the pipeline system. But Monday’s news will not alleviate the current anxiety around the oil zone, which has been stinging thousands of job losses in recent years.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Monday that his government’s priority would be to protect jobs and the economy.

But when crude prices drop and stay low, oil companies feel financial pressure. For some companies, the pressure point could be US $ 45 per barrel. For others, it could be in the $ 30 range.

“The Canadian industry is really starting to feel the pain below $ 40 a barrel,” said Peter Tertzakian, executive director of the ARC Energy Research Institute. in Calgary.

“But, I emphasize, it’s not just the Canadian oil and gas companies. It’s a global industry.”

Specialist Glenn Carell, on the right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street on Monday as fears of coronavirus and a collapse in oil prices alarmed the market, triggering the first automatic shutdown in trade in more than two decades. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Indeed, some commentators see the new price war as a way to target U.S. shale oil producers, who are already facing closer scrutiny from investors after spending a lot on aggressive growth in recent years.

Canadian oil, meanwhile, is entering the fray, more efficient and innovative than five years ago when oil prices skidded. In many ways, the Canadian industry is “hardened in combat,” said Tertzakian.

“We here have really innovated quite significantly, on average, and we are better placed than we were in 2014 to deal with it,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that less than $ 40 will be easy to take.”

The most important and difficult question to answer is the duration of this situation.

Regarding the dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia, there is at least one story to build on.

Tertzakian said that price wars – whatever industries are involved – take place in four phases: the declaration of war, the elimination of high cost participants, the capitulation and, finally, the return to normal pricing.

“Every business is different, but at less than $ 40, we certainly see a lot of tension,” said Peter Tertzakian, executive director of the ARC Energy Research Institute in Calgary. (Monty Kruger / CBC)

He doesn’t expect either side to surrender for probably a quarter or two, but no one can know for sure.

Reuters reported that the two main oil exporters in the world each have war chests of around $ 500 billion to withstand economic shocks and make bullish noises about their endurance as they recover.

Moscow said on Monday it could withstand oil prices of $ 25 to $ 30 US per barrel for 6 to 10 years. Riyadh, meanwhile, can afford oil at US $ 30 a barrel, but should sell more crude to soften the blow to its earnings, according to Reuters sources familiar with the matter.

The impact of the coronavirus may even be more difficult to predict, due to strains on the healthcare system, consumer behavior, trade and the global economy. All of this will affect oil consumption, as evidenced by the sharp drop in demand for oil in China so far.

the International Energy Agency This week said it expects global demand to drop this year for the first time since the 2008/2009 financial crisis.

As Alberta Premier Kenney said on Monday, “we are in unknown territory.”