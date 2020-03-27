False doctor treating coronavirus shut down Hamilton McDonald’s: police

An 18-year-old Hamilton woman faces four charges after police said she had simulated the coronavirus to get out of work.

March 21th, CBC News reported that a McDonald’s employee at 20 Rymal Road East tested positive for the new coronavirus, based on an email report from a company spokesperson.

When management began working with Ontario Public Health to confirm the case, Hamilton public health services were informed of the incident by CBC News.

On March 23, police said they received information from officials about the employee, who had provided the false medical information four days earlier.

The employee had previously worked on March 15, prompting the franchise to ask clients who were on that day to approach Public Health Ontario if they had any questions.

After receiving the bill, the McDonald’s restaurant closed, sent all the employees home to isolate themselves, and had the store cleaned by professional cleaning services.

“There was a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees, which prompted the police to get involved,” said the police statement.

The 18-year-old woman faces four charges:

Mischief over $ 5,000.

Fraud of less than $ 5,000.

Use a forged document.

Creation of a false document.

She is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.