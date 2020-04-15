False negative COVID-19 tests caused by too early a test, defective swab technique: microbiologist

A Winnipeg couple who both have COVID-19 warns of the risk of false negatives after one of them tested positive while the other was incorrectly tested negative.

Allan and Martha Bradbury went to be stamped after returning from a cruise have had several cases of COVID-19.

“I have never had a flu that felt this way in my life,” said Allan.

A week after being tested, the public health nurse called back – Allan had tested positive for the disease. But Martha gave a negative result.

Martha was told that she was very likely to have had COVID-19 due to her symptoms and her proximity to Allan.

“I was really sick. So she was sure that at that time I had been exposed,” she said.

The nurse told her that she had probably been tested too soon, before the virus was detectable in her body.

The couple are concerned that people who test negative may actually have the disease and pass it on to others without their knowledge.

“It might give some people a false sense of security when they think, ‘I don’t have it, I can go out … I can go shopping, I can visit my mother,” said Martha.

“When really, whether you are tested or not, whether you think you have been exposed or not, everyone must really distance themselves physically,” said Martha from the couple’s house, where they have been quarantined since. back to Winnipeg.

“You have to think that you are going to transmit the disease, so you have to act like you have it,” said Allan.

“The tests are extremely sensitive”

Microbiologist Kelly MacDonald said there is a 100% chance that someone will test negative for COVID-19 – but that they actually have the disease – if they were tested too soon.

At this point, viral levels are just starting to increase and the few positive cells are missed during the swab, she said.

Once in the lab, the actual COVID-19 test is accurate 99% of the time, which is better than similar tests for other respiratory problems, she said.

“The tests are extremely sensitive,” said Dr. MacDonald, who is the head of the University of Manitoba’s infectious disease program and clinical researcher.

The error often occurs when the nose swab is not done properly, which happens about 8-10% of the time, said MacDonald.

“So, for example, if someone puts the swab in the nose and doesn’t stick it far enough in the nose to collect the small cells inside, we know the sample will potentially be a false negative.”

A Manitoba health worker takes a nasopharyngeal sample for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The accuracy of the test depends on whether the swab is deep enough into the nose, says microbiologist Kelly MacDonald. (Shared Health / Province of Manitoba)

That is why those tested must go home, isolate themselves and watch for symptoms, she said.

“What we’re telling everyone is that if they have symptoms and their test is negative, that doesn’t mean they’re at home,” said MacDonald.

“Everyone is warned that there is a risk of a false negative and that they must go home and act as if they have COVID-19, regardless of the test results.”

Use common sense, watch for symptoms

The test is only one way to determine if you have COVID-19.

“I tell people to use common sense,” said MacDonald.

“If they still have a fever and cough, or symptoms consistent with a viral illness that could be COVID-19, we tell them to continue to isolate themselves and assume that they have COVID-19 .. .If you are seriously deteriorating and your gut tells you it is a serious thing, then you need to be consulted by a doctor, “she said.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the rate of false negatives in people with symptoms is low, but because the tests are still so new, there are still not many evidence.

“This is one of the reasons why we do not test people without symptoms, because we think that the rate of false negatives has increased a lot in this population,” said Roussin.

False positives are also rare

There have been several recent cases of false positives in Manitoba which, according to MacDonald, are generally caused when the sensitive test detects a different local strain of coronavirus.

Before the arrival of COVID-19, a wide variety of coronaviruses were circulating, causing mild respiratory tract infections, she said.

The COVID-19 test is sensitive enough to detect the disease in people who do not have symptoms, which means that it sometimes detects a local strain different from a coronavirus.