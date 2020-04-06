Families and children with autism “fight” isolation in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic with fewer supports and services

In addition to all the worry and uncertainty in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanessa Coens worries about the regression of her two autistic boys during this period of self-isolation.

Normally Owen, 12, and Ben, 10, attend school, which Coens says is extremely important in developing and maintaining their social skills. Ball hockey and karate are also usually part of their daily schedule.

“Getting back to it is going to be very difficult,” said Coens, who also works for Autism Ontario in Niagara Falls. “I worry about my sons, both of them regressing socially … I worry about [him] not want to have this link with other people we are working with him. “

As a parent, am I doing enough? Are they happy enough? Are they learning enough? – Vanessa Coens, mother of three

Now this sense of normalcy has been temporarily removed and the family spends most of their time at home while health officials continue to increase physical distance to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s difficult. It’s stressful. There is a lot of anxiety right now in these uncertain and very strange times,” said Coens. “It’s overwhelming.”

Coens and her husband both work at home, so trying to keep their three children busy is a challenge in itself. The school being suspended until at least May, they also play the role of teacher.

The pressure is “overwhelming”

All this new pressure on their shoulders is “overwhelming”, which causes them to question themselves.

“As a parent, am I doing enough? Are they happy enough? Are they learning enough,” Coens wonders every day.

Now that schools have started offering online resources at home, Coens said it has helped. She also said that her children can communicate with their friends digitally, even through video games, to somewhat track their social skills.

DIY time, movie nights, or cooking with the kids are also things she tries to do regularly to keep them busy and engaged. Even a certain “screen time” with tablets, computers or television is on the menu during this period of self-isolation.

Mary Beth Rocheleau and her son Gregory, 19, who has autism. (Mary Beth Rocheleau)

But adults with developmental disabilities present new sets of challenges, especially if they are not verbal.

This is the case of Mary Beth Rocheleau from Windsor. Her son Gregory is a 19 year old who is nonverbal with autism and needs 24 hour care.

“He realizes that everything is different … [and] he doesn’t really understand what’s going on, “said Rocheleau.

Her son misses a structured day of learning with life skills education. But since he is not verbal, Rocheleau said he did not understand why it was no longer part of his routine.

LeeAnn Poisson stands next to her daughter Abbey, who is carrying a bag indicating that she wants to have a sleepover. (Jason Viau / CBC)

LeeAnn Poisson in Lakeshore is in a similar situation with his daughter Abbey. She also suffers from autism and is not verbal.

No day programs, support workers or respite

Typically, she followed a day program, had support workers on certain nights, additional help for personal support workers, and occasional respite on weekends.

“We haven’t had anything for almost three weeks, taking care of her 24/7 and trying to work from home,” said Poisson. “Yes, it was difficult.”

For Jessica Szucki at Tecumseh, caring for three autistic young boys as a single mother while isolating yourself at home is “exhausting”.

She describes it as “24/7”.

“No family visits, no time for me, no respite workers and no school breaks. A lot of the logistics go into things we take for granted, like taking a shower,” said Szucki. “Trying to provide structure for three different boys with three different sets of needs is exhausting.”

Jessica Szucki has three children on the autism spectrum (L-R): Cooper, Dryden and Lennon. (Jason Viau / CBC)

Parents want more support during COVID-19

Even Rocheleau is concerned that he heard no additional support for people with disabilities from any level of government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was really disappointed,” she said.

As a registered nurse, she understands that the government is currently focusing on health care and hospitals. But Rocheleau said that people with intellectual disabilities cannot be forgotten either.

Organizations must be “innovative”

In Ontario, the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services tells CBC News that it encourages organizations to be “innovative” by providing services at a distance.

“A number of providers are actively seeking virtual service delivery and tele-practice, particularly in the areas of ABA counseling, caregiver education and training, and online resources for families,” said said Trell Huether, ministry spokesperson.

Autism Ontario partners with businesses across the province to provide home-based activities for families such as craft kits, pizza cups and cookie decorating kits.

The agency will also soon begin offering online video support groups to connect parents with each other and “make them feel that they are not alone,” said Coens.

“What can we talk about, is that good? Keep it positive,” she said. “Even ask them what’s the best thing that happened in your day today. It’s okay to get stuck in this rut.”