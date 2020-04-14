Families looking to connect with loved ones in nursing homes perfect “window visit”

Debbie Warren stands in front of the Grass Home in Riverview, looking out through a window at her 98-year-old mother.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no visitors are allowed. So Warren is outside, with his dogs Ellie and Emma, ​​and Bessie Brown is inside waving furiously.

The two communicate by cell phone, which can be difficult since Brown has hearing problems.

“What would you like for Easter, mom?” Warren asks.

“What would I like for Easter? I would like to have freedom.” Brown responds. “The freedom for children to come to my house.”

Debby Warren stands outside and uses her cell phone to communicate with her mother, Bessie Brown. (Pierre Fournier / CBC News)

Families across the province are looking for ways to stay in touch with loved ones in special care homes and nursing homes. From FaceTime to photos, videos and phone calls, staff and family members are trying to keep the lines of communication open.

Before the pandemic, Warren and 5 of his 6 siblings were regular visitors. A sister lives in Calgary.

“Every day before it all happened, there was always someone going to visit mom. We even have a small calendar that we sign and sometimes we get a” mom conference “if there is one empty day. ‘Warren said.

Now they are getting creative. Warren makes “window visits” with his mother several times a week.

“She likes to see us, so when we show up outside now, she’s even more excited. She’s just outside of her.” Said Warren.

“If you’re there for 10 minutes or 15 or 20, she’s there and her little hand is just waving with such excitement. It’s a great break from her day.”

But not being able to touch your mother is difficult.

Bessie Brown lives at the Grass Home in Riverview. The 98-year-old woman said she had never experienced a pandemic in her life. (Debby Warren / Facebook)

“So I think it’s that hug. We all need hugs, whether it’s our moms or kids or even us, we all need hugs, we need that human touch.”

Bessie Brown just moved into the facility in December after breaking her hip. She had lived in her own house before that.

Warren says she is grateful to her mother for having had time to adjust to her new environment before the pandemic. And she is grateful to the staff for making window visits possible.

Warren says his mother knows COVID-19 and understands why visitors are not allowed.

Brown told his daughter that she had never experienced anything like this since she was 98 years old.

Debby Warren brings her two dogs, Ellie and Emma, ​​to visit her mother. (Kate Letterick / CBC News)

Warren has been visiting windows for the past few weeks, whether the sky is sunny or raining, and even in cold weather and windy winds.

She says it is important to her mother. And she recommends it to others, if possible.

“Even if it’s only for 5 minutes, you know if you can just get up and have a wave or I bring my dogs and it is entertaining, so I want them to keep in touch.” she said.

Brown says she can’t wait until the pandemic ends and the restrictions on access are lifted so that she can kiss her mother again, in person.

“The most difficult part of the visit is often when I leave and the other part when she reaches the window to touch my hand through the window.” Said Warren. “These are quite emotional for us.”