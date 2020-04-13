Families of inmates kept in the dark during the COVID-19 outbreak in British Columbia prison

Family of inmates in Mission’s medium security prison in British Columbia, which has the largest COVID-19 outbreak of any prison in Canada, say they have been kept informed of health of their loved ones.

Tracey Norman’s brother, Dean Roberts, 52, served more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife and two children in 1994.

Norman had regular visits with his brother at Mission Institution, but was concerned about a recent visit when she noticed that some prisoners, guards and food service workers were not keeping an adequate physical distance and wore no gloves and masks.

She became particularly concerned when she did not receive her regular phone calls. On Wednesday, she received a call from the prison chaplain.

“They said Dean had a positive test, but it was not conclusive. And I said to myself, ‘what does that mean?’ We just want to know if he’s okay, “she said.

Kathleen Hill shows photos of her son Jessie to her niece. Jesse was recently transferred from a COVID-19 case-free facility to Mission Institution, which currently has the highest number of cases in any prison in Canada. (CBC)

Norman said she and a group of about 50 family members have received no recent information on the status of their loved ones at the facility.

“Nothing. Absolutely nothing,” she said.

Kathleen Hill’s 30-year-old son Jessie was recently transferred to the facility and is expected to be released in 90 days. She says she does not understand why the detainees are being transferred when “the whole world is locked up”.

“They take a healthy guy and take him to a facility where everyone gets sick. I wonder, is it because they are detained and no one cares?” said Hill, adding that she had not yet heard whether Jessie was one of the inmates who had tested positive or not.

On Sunday, the Correctional Service of Canada reported that 35 inmates from Mission Institution tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in prisons in British Columbia to 36. The Pacific Regional Treatment Center has a positive case. Five Correctional Officers from Mission Institution also tested positive.

The establishment has been locked since April 1, all detainees being confined to their cells while staff try to contain the epidemic.

Detainees are still allowed to make daily phone calls, but defenders say it has been very difficult to get information about conditions inside the facility.

“If COVID-19 spreads through prisons, staff go in and out of prisons, and it will infect people in the community,” said Jennifer Metcalfe of the West Coast Prison Justice Society.

Metcalfe is one of a group of 100 health professionals who have published a open letter call on the federal and provincial governments to release prisoners to protect public health.

Federal officials say they are considering releasing some of the offenders.

“We are focusing on people at low risk, who are medically compromised and vulnerable,” said Sav Bains, Regional Director of Health Services at CSC.

“We are currently working through this process to identify those who may be eligible for release,” he said.