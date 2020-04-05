Families of victims of theft 752 report threats, intimidation – and blame Tehran

Family members in Canada who have criticized the Iranian government after losing their loved ones in the destruction of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 say they have been the target of threats and intimidation – and they charge Tehran.

Global Affairs is aware of “reports” from families of victims “approached in Canada in situations of concern”, according to an email sent by the ministry to families and obtained by CBC News. A government task force has warned families to call the police immediately if they do not feel safe.

Iran has admitted that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps mistakenly shot down Flight 752, killing everyone on board, including 55 Canadian citizens. Canada is one of the countries claiming compensation for the families of the victims.

The email doesn’t say whether authorities suspect anyone in particular of approaching family members – but several families tell CBC News that they fear they are people close to the Iranian regime.

Canada’s new special adviser to the federal government following flight 752, Ralph Goodale, said it was “of crucial importance” that families report threats or intimidation to the police.

“Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada should have no reason to fear for their safety or the integrity of their very existence in this country,” said Goodale, who was appointed by the Prime Minister earlier this week.

‘You are a traitor’

Hamed Esmaeilion of Richmond Hill, Ontario, has previously been to the RCMP. His wife and daughter were killed when flight 752 was shot down on January 8 shortly after takeoff from Tehran. After the disaster, he said, he received a flow of hate messages from a man whose Facebook account said he was located in Toronto.

“He asks me why I am acting against the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]. He said, “You are a traitor to your homeland,” said Esmaelion. “He was very pushy. He did this every day. “

After talking to the families of the other victims and learning that he was not the only target of his anonymous persecutor, Esmaelion contacted the police.

The RCMP say it cannot comment on individual cases, but said it was “aware of the allegations of intimidation of grieving families of PS752 and deploring such actions”.

Bullying from a distance

The aunt claims that agents of the Iranian regime detained her, mistreated her, and warned her to keep her family silent. “The worst things that could happen to a person in those 24 hours … they did it to me,” Fatemeh Latifi told CBC News through a translator on March 5.

But even in Canada, where they are claiming refugee status, they say Tehran has not forgotten them. Reza Akbari of the Iranian Heritage Society in Edmonton said government officials visited Saeedina’s grandparents in Iran and asked why their families were betraying their country.

“And threaten them if they continue to speak and speak … they will have all their belongings,” said Akbari. “This threat exists.”

Edmonton doctoral student Javad Soleimani, who lost his wife in the disaster. said he received an hour-long phone call from someone claiming to be a senior Iranian regime official after criticizing the government online.

“I don’t want to stop”

When he refused to delete an Instagram post criticizing Iran for keeping its commercial airspace open the night flight 752 was destroyed, the regime contacted his family in Iran and put pressure on them, he said. he declares.

“When someone from the government calls you and then two days after that puts pressure on my family, it is a threat,” he said.

“I don’t want to stop. I have the right to ask for justice. I’m alive to talk about this disaster, to criticize the government. It’s the motivation for the rest of my life. No one can do me fear or stop me. “

Esmaeilion said he feels the same. He lives in an empty house without his wife and daughter. Every day is like the day he discovered they were dead, he said.

“I am not afraid of anything myself,” he said. “I have nothing to lose.”

