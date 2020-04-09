Far-right groups may try to take advantage of pandemic, warn watchdogs

Far-right groups across North America are seeking to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by “militarizing the virus” and spreading disinformation, according to researchers who are closely monitoring the groups.

In fact, some of these efforts are already being felt.

As a result of physical distancing measures linked to the coronavirus epidemic, many organizations have switched to video conferencing applications such as Zoom. The FBI has issued a warning about “Zoom-bombing”, where online video meetings are hijacked by virtual intruders who publish racist or pornographic content, shout hateful insults or uttered threats.

New York Times report documented networks accounts involved in coordinating Zoom attacks – including a group chat on Discord, a free chat app that also works as a bulletin board. This particular group included more than 2,000 people.

A Vancouver Jewish High School and the YWCA, which housed a virtual town hall of 250 people, reported the interruption of the video meetings. A meeting of Canadian Anti-Semitism Education Foundation was interrupted by someone who shouted, “Sieg Heil!” and rude and misogynistic comments were posted in the meeting chat.

While it is not always clear who is behind these intrusions or their motivations, at least some of the attacks have been bound at white supremacists or are coordinated on platforms and channels favored by the far right, such as Discord and anonymous bulletin boards.

“There is nothing the far right likes more … than a crisis,” said Barbara Perry, director of the Center of Hate, Bias and Extremism at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

A more sensitive captive audience

The Anti-Defamation League claims that far-right or far-right movements “exist outside of traditional conservatism and are more radical than it”, and may include anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim opinions.

Perry said she currently sees online activities that fall into three main categories: conspiracy theories, anti-immigrant and xenophobic attitudes, and so-called accelerating rhetoric. Accelerism, as conceived by the far right, is the idea of ​​hastening the collapse of society, which would lead to a racial war from which a white ethno-state would emerge.

Watchdogs say far-right groups are trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to target people on the Internet with racist content and insults. (David Morgan / CBC)

Conspiracy theories in this case often focus on the origin of the new coronavirus, insisting that it was created in a laboratory (this was not the case) and released by powers in place in order to profit somehow to control people.

“We saw … that conspiracy theories around COVID were really starting to emerge at the beginning of the year, suggestions that it actually came from a Canadian laboratory and was then stolen by a Chinese man and brought back to China, “said Jacob Davey, far right and hate crime officer for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) in the UK

This particular conspiracy theory was based on a distortion of a CBC News report and has been refuted.

WATCH | How a CBC story about the new coronavirus fueled a conspiracy theory

A CBC News report has been twisted to create an online conspiracy theory, claiming that Chinese scientists stole the coronavirus from a Winnipeg laboratory. Here’s how this false information spread. 4:42

Davey and Perry say anti-government themes are common in far-right groups, especially when it comes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“There is a lot of criticism and attack on the far right Justin Trudeau, suggesting that he has used the crisis to gain more power or that he is doing very little – perhaps deliberately – to stop the spread of the disease, “said Davey.

Messaging attacks vulnerable groups

In March, ISD noted in a briefing that the far right will use the pandemic to spread disinformation that targets migrants and refugees, among other vulnerable groups.

The ISD suggested that this could include spreading rumors that immigrants and minority communities are using coronavirus locks to riot, or that migrants are more likely to spread the virus.

“The far right is incredibly opportunistic,” said Davey. “They will identify and seize any major event or crisis as an opportunity to spread hatred.”

Perry also cited online articles accusing Asian Canadians of the spread of the virus, as well as others promoting hatred against ethnic groups or encouraging attacks on vulnerable people.

“These kinds of stories are no longer … limited to the far right, if they have ever been,” she said. “There is a wider audience for people at the moment. Many of us are online. This is where we live our lives right now. So we are so vulnerable, I think, to these kinds of messages. “

Perry said people shouldn’t assume the rhetoric would stay in line or be limited to the bombing at Zoom.

“I think it is a very realistic fear that we are witnessing targeted violence.”

Far right pushing disinformation

The SITE Intelligence Group, a Maryland-based non-governmental organization that tracks down violent extremists, released a report in late March warning of how the far right is trying to take advantage of the ongoing pandemic.

“The most worrisome activity related to far-right coronaviruses has been the proliferation of calls for attacks, many of which appropriately consider the current circumstances as helping the attackers not to get caught,” wrote the group’s director, Rita Katz.

The SITE also detailed attempts to disseminate conspiracy theories or peddling misinformation that could harm or frighten the public or distrust the authorities.

Surveillance organizations say they see messages on the web accusing Asian Canadians of the spread of the new coronavirus, as well as other online material stoking hatred against ethnic groups. (David Morgan / CBC)

An example that SITE has highlighted is an online image of a poster simulated to include the logos of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, and encouraging people who had COVID-19 to take public transport and to visit “various districts”. “

CSIS said it was aware of the situation.

“Given the extraordinary effect that the COVID-19 pandemic has created on the lives of people around the world, CSIS is aware that some threat actors, across multiple threat landscapes, may seek to take advantage their own interests, “said John Townsend, CSIS media chief, in an email to CBC News.

“Canadians can rest assured that CSIS is aware of the unique conditions that the COVID-19 pandemic could create and that it is committed to our security.”

Few hate crimes related to COVID-19 in Canada

Last week, the FBI said it had disrupted a suspicious plan by a 36-year-old man with white supremacist sights to bomb a hospital treating COVID patients in Missouri. Authorities said he was motivated by racist and anti-government views and wanted to cause widespread harm. (According to the FBI, the man died in a shootout with law enforcement.)

Police in Canada have reported a small number of hate crimes related to the ongoing pandemic. None of the police who reported it linked them to far-right movements.

Calgary police have reported two hate crimes related to the coronavirus and are currently investigating two others, according to the constable. Craig Collins.

In an incident on March 14, a man called a Chinese restaurant and threatened to kill all Chinese people. In the second incident, a person who posted on Facebook said that he intended to contract both COVID-19 and Ebola and that he would visit the Tsuu’tina Nation in Alberta to spread the disease to Aboriginal people .

Collins said a 20-year-old white man was charged in the second incident, with one count of threatening.

“We currently see nothing to suggest that these two are currently linked to far-right or extremist groups, “said Collins.

The Vancouver Police Service also recorded two hate crimes targeting people of Asian descent in March, but did not provide details of the incidents.

Edmonton police reported two cases of hateful graffiti targeting Asian Canadians, but said they were removed.

Winnipeg, Toronto, Montreal, Hamilton, Halifax, the Peel police and the Sûreté de Québec all claim to have received no reports of hate-motivated attacks related to the coronavirus.