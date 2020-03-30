Farmers concerned about disruption of spring planting and livestock operations in the midst of COVID-19

Although it is easier for most farmers to isolate themselves in their tractors and farmyards, they are also unable to hide from the widespread effects of the coronavirus.

Just as the stock markets have plunged, so have the prices of many agricultural commodities.

Wheat prices, for example, fell about 15 percent in early March, but have started to rebound in the past two weeks. Wheat, canola and corn prices have been particularly volatile.

“The general trend that we have seen is that at the beginning everything was very hard,” said Jon Driedger, analyst at Left Field Commodity Research in Manitoba.

“[What] we have since seen some rebound in most agricultural markets. “

The unpredictability occurs at a time when most farmers choose what to plant, since spring planting begins in about a month.

Farm groups say the supply chain across the country has to hold out, or there may be food shortages. This means that the railways and the trucking industry must continue to operate, along with other services.

Any disruption in the supply chain will have a huge impact on spring seeding, said Alberta farmer Matt Sawyer. (Kyle Bakx / CBC)

After receiving a shipment of diesel on his farm, Matt Sawyer is just waiting for the final seeds and chemicals to arrive in peace.

“Once we can secure our canola seeds, we should be able to put the crop in the ground quite comfortably,” he said from his farm near Acme, Alberta, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. northeast of Calgary.

“Mother Nature tells us that we have this little window to put this crop in the ground,” he said. “Any disruption in the supply chain will significantly affect this.”

After a fuel delivery, Matt Sawyer says he should have enough diesel for his trucks and tractors to last him a few months. (Kyle Bakx / CBC)

Similar concerns affect the beef industry. Any interruption, such as the closure of a processing plant, would be significant since beef production is record in North America this year.

“We really need the supply chain running to work on all of these beef and beef supplies,” said Brian Perillat, senior analyst at Canfax, an Alberta-based market trend organization.

Changing prices

Cattle prices also fluctuated widely with a drop of around 12% in early March compared to the start of the year. Prices have since recovered part of this value.

“It’s unbelievable volatility. We are talking about hundreds of dollars per head that jump. Very dramatic,” said Perillat.

Crop prices fluctuated considerably in March due to the pandemic. (Kyle Bakx / CBC)

Canadian agriculture sector wants to be designated an essential service and authorized to do business as usual during the COVID-19 crisis.

The federal government has already decided to exempt temporary foreign workers, including migrant farm workers, from certain COVID-19 travel restrictions. About 60,000 come to Canada each year, mainly from Mexico, Jamaica and Guatemala.

Balancing distance with production

One of the world’s largest livestock processors is taking several steps to avoid disruption to their facilities. JBS executives told investors last week that the company monitors the temperature of workers on arrival, changes shifts and hires more workers, among other steps.

However, the facilities often have a few thousand workers and there is little physical distance possible in the factories.

“This is a challenge and we will continue to meet it as long as the virus continues,” said Andre Nogueira, managing director of JBS USA, which oversees a beef production facility in Brooks, Alberta, which can treat approximately 4,000 head of cattle per year. day.

“We have to balance this with our responsibility to continue producing food. We cannot stop or it creates a big problem for the whole nation,” he said.

JBS, which operates the facility in Brooks, Alberta, says it is hiring more workers and changing shifts among other measures to protect itself from disruption during the pandemic. (Larry MacDougal / Canadian Press)

The rush to grocery stores for meat products has not yet had an impact on retail prices. Grocers are cautious not to raise prices during a crisis, said Ontario market analyst Kevin Grier.

“There has been a big meat rush because of the coronavirus problems that people have, so they are loading their pantry,” he said.

Yet in recent months, meat prices have already risen by about four to six percent, according to Grier, while average food prices have risen by about two to four percent.