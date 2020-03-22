Fauci cites Trump travel restrictions as possible key to US not “ becoming another Italy ”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that while the United States will certainly be “struck” by coronavirus, he has reason to believe the country could fare better than other parts of the world, at least in part thanks to swift action from the Trump administration.

When asked on CBS “Facing the nation“While the situation in the United States will eventually decline to the same extent as in Italy, Fauci said” not necessarily at all “, noting that although it is unclear why the situation in Italy remained so dramatic, it It is possible that by blocking from China earlier this year, President Trump may have prevented further spread of the virus.

“At the beginning, they also did not rule out the entry of infections from China that arrived in different parts of the world. One of the things we did very early and very aggressively, the President imposed travel restrictions from China to the United States and, more recently, from Europe to the United States because the ‘Europe is truly the new China. Again, I don’t know why this is happening there to such an extent, but it is conceivable that once you have spread so much, they spread exponentially and you can never follow the tsunami. “

Fauci also stressed that the efforts of American social distancing were essential to prevent the United States from suffering as much as Italy.

“The types of mitigation problems that are happening right now, the things we see in this country, this physical separation at the same time that we are preventing an influx of incoming cases, I think it’s going to go a long way for us prevent becoming another Italy. “

Saturday, Italy saw its number of cases and deaths due to the coronavirus jump again astronomically, 793 deaths with 6,557 new confirmed cases registered in just 24 hours.

Saturday’s jump marks the worst day for deaths since the crisis began just four months ago.

The country now has 53,578 diagnosed infections, up 13.9%, with 4,825 deaths – the highest in the world.

Julia Musto of Fox News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.