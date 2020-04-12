Fauci expresses “cautious optimism” says return to normal life could begin gradually “next month”

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, noted a ray of hope that came from a dark week when coronavirus the number of deaths has reached record levels, saying the numbers could hint at a promising future.

Fauci said that while the number of those who have died from COVID-19 has increased dramatically in recent days – the United States has claimed 2,000 lives and New York City has had its largest death toll in one day – new cases hospital are down.

“At the same time that a place like the metropolitan area of ​​New York knew a week of suffering and death really terrible, terrible, nevertheless the indications of the part of this machine which is at the origin of this epidemic begin to get stabilize, “said Fauci. CNN“State of the Union”.

Fauci explained that on the same day that New York had its highest number of deaths, other statistics were encouraging.

“When you look at admissions, hospitalizations, intensive care and the need to intubate, which not only has flattened, it starts to turn the corner. This is what we hope [for], and it is cautious optimism that we see this decrease, and if you look at the patterns of the curves in other countries, once you have turned this corner, we hope that we will see a very big decrease. “

Fauci warned that it will be a difficult balance to prevent the numbers from going up when the country eventually returns to normal.

“You want to make sure you don’t do something prematurely and hastily, while you pay attention to the need to try to get back to normal.”

Fauci also noted that the United States will have to be ready to deal with new cases once social removal measures are lifted or relaxed, particularly in places like New Orleans and New York City.

“If you start and when you start to relax some of these restrictions, we know there will be people who will be infected. I mean, it’s just the reality. The critical challenge is to be able to identify, isolate and trace contacts in real time. This is called containment. “

As for when the United States could see a return to normal daily life, Fauci said it is unlikely to happen at the same time.

“It will not be a light switch,” he said. “It will depend on where you are in the country, the nature of the epidemic that you have already experienced and the threat of an epidemic that you may not have known.”

Fauci predicted that a return to normal life could begin “at least in some ways maybe next month”, but noted the difficulty in making predictions of this nature. He expressed the hope that a gradual process could allow Americans to safely go to the polls in November for the presidential election. He also warned that a rebound could occur in the fall, but hoped that the country would be better prepared for it, even than it was when the epidemic first hit.