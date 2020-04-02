Fauci obtains details of security amid security threats, admirers: reports

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of coronavirus answer in the WE., has been awarded a security detail due to growing threats to his personal safety, reports have said.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reportedly asked the US Marshals Service to provide protective services to Fauci, while a Justice Department official authorized HHS on Tuesday to provide it with its own security information, said a Trump administration official in Washington. Publish.

HHS is said to have been concerned about Fauci’s safety and believed that a safety detail was necessary – as it acquired national significance, which has made it the subject of online criticism, the newspaper reported. The doctor is also said to have attracted a legion of passionate fans who approach him in search of autographs and praise.

CORONAVIRUS DEATHS TO 4000 MORE AMERICANS AND EXCEEDS CHINA

The type of threats made against him is unclear.

Fauci, 79, stood alongside President Trump on Tuesday as they delivered a talk on the increase in the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States, projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the virus in the United States. United States and millions of people infected.

While Fauci has been seen fixing Trump on some occasions, the two have downplayed discussions about a loophole. In the briefing, Trump explained how “everyone likes” Fauci.

“He doesn’t need security. Everyone loves him,” said Trump, according to The Hill. “On top of that, they would be in big trouble if they attacked him.”

WHO IS DR. ANTHONY FAUCI?

Fauci is an appointed member of the White House Coronavirus task force and is considered the country’s best expert on infectious diseases. He leads the administration’s efforts to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus while ensuring that the American people have up-to-date health and travel information, according to the White House.

He has been at the forefront of relaying the dangers of the virus and calling for social distancing – even when the number of cases was only 1,000 in the United States.

“We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we cannot do the kind of things we were doing a few months ago,” said Fauci at the start of last month.

Some critics have expressed concern about the occasions when Fauci appears to contradict the president, according to The hill.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When asked about the security details, Fauci said, “I should refer you to HHS on this. I wouldn’t comment, “by The Washington Post.