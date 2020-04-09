Fauci on the United States after the coronavirus: never shake hands again

Americans would be wise to bring lessons with them in the future after the coronavirus the crisis is over, says Dr Anthony Fauci.

“One of them is absolute compulsive handwashing,” Fauci, a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, said on Wednesday in a Wall Street Journal podcast.

“The other,” he added, “is that you will never shake anyone’s hand. I don’t think we should ever shake hands, to be honest with you.”

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Fauci, 79, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, went on to explain the potential benefits of ending what for a long time seemed like a harmless gesture of courtesy and d ‘friendship.

“Not only would it be good to prevent coronaviruses, but it would likely dramatically decrease influenza cases in this country,” said Faucis.

Fauci likely has an ally with President Trump over the idea of ​​ending the handshake custom.

Over the years, Trump has made numerous references to his handshake disapproval, calling it “barbaric,” “disgusting,” “very, very terrible,” and “one of the curses of American society.” . Politico reported in March.

Trump also discussed his horror in a 1999 interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

“I happen to be a handsome monster,” said Trump at the time. “I feel a lot better after washing my hands well, which I do as often as possible.”

Meanwhile, Fauci predicted a gradual return to a somewhat normal pre-coronavirus America.

On Tuesday, he predicted that the United States could reopen schools in the fall – as long as the public continues to cooperate in disease mitigation measures.

At the end of March, he was also optimistic sporting events may resume – once the United States has hit the reverse side of the epidemic’s trajectory.

“We can start thinking about a certain degree of normality when the country as a whole has taken this step and is starting to go down, so you can locate the cases instead of getting overwhelmed like in New York,” said Fauci.

But the key to restoring as much normalcy as possible in the United States is the development of an effective coronavirus vaccine, said Fauci.

Fauci said on Sunday that people must be prepared for a resurgence next yearThis is why pandemic officials are pushing for a vaccine and clinical trials for therapeutic interventions so that “we will have interventions that we did not have” when it started.

He also warned that emerging from a pandemic is a difficult endeavor.

“It’s not like a light switch, on and off,” he said. during the podcast.

Tyler Olson, Ryan Gaydos and Edmund DeMarche of Fox News contributed to this story.