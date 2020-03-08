Fauci says “anything is possible” when asked about general quarantine of coronaviruses

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said on Sunday that even if he hoped it would not come, the government could close parts of the country hard hit by the virus. coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview about “Fox News SundayFauci said “anything is possible” when asked if measures such as those currently imposed in Italy could be adopted in the United States to help prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus.

“I don’t think it would be as draconian as anyone inside or anyone outside,” said Fauci. “But if we continue to get cases like this, especially at the community level, there will be what we call” mitigation “, where we basically have to do social distancing, keep people away from overcrowded places, take a look seriously, make it really travel, and i think this is especially important among the most vulnerable. “

He added, “You know, you don’t want to alarm people, but given the spread we’ve seen, you know, anything is possible. And that’s why we have to be ready to take whatever action appropriate to contain and mitigate the epidemic. “

Fauci’s comments shortly after Italian Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree restricting the movements of around a quarter of the country’s population in order to limit contagion to the epicenter of the epidemic in Europe.

“For Lombardy and the other northern provinces that I have listed, everyone will be prohibited from entering and leaving these territories and also in the same territory,” said Conte. “Exceptions will only be authorized for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health problems.

Around the world, more and more countries are preparing for a sharp increase in virus cases. Western countries have increasingly imitated China – where the virus first appeared at the end of last year and which has suffered the vast majority of infections – by imposing travel controls and ending travel public events.

While the death toll worldwide has exceeded 3,400, more people have recovered from the virus than sick. As of Saturday, nearly 90,000 cases had been reported in Asia; more than 8,000 in Europe; 6,000 in the Middle East; approximately 450 in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, and less than 50 cases reported to date in Africa.

While many scientists say the world is clearly grappling with a pandemic – a serious global epidemic – the World Health Organization doesn’t call it that yet, claiming that the word could scare the world.

The virus is still far less common than annual flu epidemics, which cause up to 5 million severe cases worldwide and up to 650,000 deaths a year, according to WHO.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges seniors and those with serious health conditions to “stay home as much as possible” and avoid the crowds.

Most people who get the virus have mild cases, although the elderly are at greater risk. Among the many new cases in Europe on Saturday, a Slovenian doctor was in contact with more than 100 people in a retirement home after a ski trip to neighboring Italy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.