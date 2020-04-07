Fauci says world may never return to normal after coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said Monday in a press briefing on coronaviruses that the world could never return to the “normal” known before. the home.

He said that we will gradually return to where we can function again as a society, but even with a vaccine the virus will be an imminent threat.

“When we return to normal, we will return to the point where we can function as a society,” he said. He continued, “If you want to go back to pre-coronavirus, it might never happen in the sense that the threat is there. ”

On Tuesday morning, the coronavirus was charged with 74,000 deaths worldwide. Health experts from some of the hardest hit regions have reported a decline in new infections, but the United States is expecting a very difficult time in the coming weeks.

Fauci said Sunday that people must prepare for a resurgence next year, which is why pandemic officials are pushing for vaccine and clinical trials for therapeutic interventions so that “we have interventions that we didn’t get “when it started.

He said on Monday that he was encouraged by the therapies and “confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to go back to where we are right now.”

