Fauci warns that coronavirus could become a “seasonal” disease if not controlled soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, warned that if the coronavirus the epidemic is not “globally controlled”, it is likely to become a recurring problem.

Fauci echoed officials who warned that the coming week will be bad with the number of deaths expected to increase to a “shocking” degree, but said that social distancing practices will help flatten the case curve.

BILL GATES: THE PANDEMIC IS A “Nightmare SCENARIO”, BUT THE NATIONAL RESPONSE MAY REDUCE THE CASUALITIES

“If we do not control this situation globally, there is a very good chance that it will take on a seasonal nature,” Fauci told CBS. “Facing the nation” on Sunday.

Fauci said people must be prepared for a resurgence next year, which is why pandemic officials are pushing for a vaccine and clinical trials for therapeutic interventions so that “we have interventions that we didn’t get “when it started.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned:Fox News Sunday“That the projection of the epidemic for this week shows that the death toll could have historic proportions. Fauci shares this attitude, but notes that things could improve soon after.

“Well, it’s going to be a bad week,” said Fauci, but added that “we should hope that within a week, maybe a little more, we should see a flattening of the curve and go down.”

He reiterated the need to practice safe social distance to help get through the next few days.

“On the one hand, things are going to be bad and we have to prepare for it. It will shock some, ”he said. “But that’s what’s going to happen before it turns around. So get attached, keep mitigating, keep doing the physical separation because we have to get through this coming week because it’s going to be a bad week. “

In the United States, most states currently have residence orders forcing people not to go out in public. Delivering a message to those living in states without orders to stay at home, Fauci stressed the need for social distancing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Please take a look at these very simple guidelines for physical separation,” he said, using examples to avoid the movies and crowds of ten people, as well as staying 6 feet from others.

“Even in areas where you don’t have a big explosion of cases, try your best,” he said. “Because this virus does not make a distinction if you are in a small town in a relatively isolated area of ​​the country compared to if you are in a big town. And sooner or later, you will see a wave of cases. I so invite people to take a look. ”