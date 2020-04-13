Fauci’s physical vote “can’t guarantee” in November will be safe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on Sunday that he “cannot guarantee” that he will be safe to vote physically at the polls in November due to coronavirus.

“I hope so, Jake,” he said in a CNN interview with Jake Tapper. “I can’t guarantee it.”

President Trump spoke out against postal ballots and there were dramatic shock last week in Wisconsin which pitted Republicans in the state legislature and the state Supreme Court against many Democrats nationwide.

James Carville, the Democratic political consultant said the Republicans “will literally kill people to stay in power”.

Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida, told NPR that Wisconsin could prove to be a “canary in a coal mine” for November.

“The real outstanding question is whether or not we are going to have an electoral system that can be effective for voters and whether or not we will be able to manage everyone who can vote in November,” he said. said.

The report notes that this type of ballot is gaining popularity. About one in four ballots in 2018 were mailed. Patrick Ruffini, a partner in a Republican polling firm, told NPR that postal voting does not appear to favor any political party. He said that “there was no solid evidence that a massive shift to postal voting is forcing a state to move more democrat or more republican.

he tell NPR that the devil “is really in the details”, and stressed that other factors may play a role. He noted that some states send these ballots to all registered voters while some require requests to vote. The report says to prepare for a legal fight.

Trump said last week that the postal vote was “horrible.” It’s corrupt. “

Trump then suggested that “Thousands upon thousands of people sitting in someone’s living room signing ballots everywhere … I think postal voting is a terrible thing.” The President has presented no evidence to support his claim that postal voting is endemic to fraud and abuse.

“It shouldn’t be a postal vote,” added Trump. “It should be: you go to a booth and display yourself proudly. You don’t send it by mail where people can pick it up. All kinds of bad things can happen … the moment they come in and are tabulated. “

Fauci said CNN that he did not want to appear “pessimistic”.

“It is always possible, as we approach next fall and the onset of early winter, to see a rebound,” he said.