FBI had information Steele case was part of ‘Russian disinformation campaign’, declassified footnotes show

FBI Crossfire Hurricane team investigating the Trump 2016 campaign has received multiple reports that former British spy Christopher Steele – one of their key informants in their investigation – was part of an elaborate “Russian disinformation campaign”, according to several recently declassified footnotes in the report Justice Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on FBI misconduct.

“It is ironic that the story of the Russian collusion was fatally flawed due to Russian misinformation,” said the Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Who had pushed for declassification, said in a statement to Fox News on Friday. “These footnotes confirm that there was a direct Russian disinformation campaign in 2016, and that there were links between Russian intelligence and a presidential campaign – the Clinton campaign, not Trump’s . “

At the same time, Grassley’s office added that “senators expect more complete declassification in the coming days”, including a version of the footnotes which does not delete the names of those who rang the bell the alarm about Steele.

One of the footnotes, previously redacted in its entirety, read as follows: “The [REDACTED] said he had little confidence in this subset of Steele’s reports and believed that the referenced subset was part of a Russian disinformation campaign to disparage U.S. foreign relations. “This subset referred to the activities of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, whose Steele file claimed to have traveled to Prague to meet with Russian agents. Special advocate Robert Mueller was unable to support this claim, and Cohen denied it.

The footnote goes on to say that a 2017 report “contained information … that the public reporting on Trump’s details [REDACTED] activities in Moscow during a trip in 2013 were false and that they were the product of RIS «infiltra[ing] a source in the network “of a [REDACTED] who compiled an information pack on Trump’s activities. “

Another footnote stated: “According to a document circulated among Crossfire Hurricane team members and supervisors in early October 2016, person 1[Sergei Millian] has had historical contact with people and entities suspected of being linked to RIS [Russian intelligence]. The document describes the reports [REDACTED] this person 1 “was allegedly a former KGB / SVR officer”. In addition, in late December 2016, prosecutor Bruce Ohr told SSA 1 [FBI Agent Joe Pietnka] that he had met Glenn Simpson and that Simpson assessed that Person 1 was a RIS officer who was at the center of Trump’s connection to Russia. “

Pientka was visibly removed from FBI website after Fox News contacted the FBI about his extensive role in issues related to Hurricane Crossfire FISA, but sources say he remains in the agency’s field office in San Francisco in a managerial position. The Republicans have sought to question him several times.

The deletions also gave other reasons to doubt the knowledge and credibility of Steele’s main sources, as well as the accuracy of the Horowitz report.

“When interviewed by the FBI, the main source said he did not view his contacts as a network of sources, [REDACTED] with whom he / she has conversations about current events and government relations, “reads one of the previously hidden footnotes.

This statement directly contradicts the summary from Horowitz’s IG report, which stated that Steele’s main sub-source “used its network of sub-sources to collect information which was then passed on to Steele”.

In a letter to Barr in January requesting the complete declassification of four footnotes in the Horowitz report, Grassley and Johnson wrote: “We are concerned that certain sections of the public version of the [IG] are misleading because they are contradicted by relevant and probative classified information redacted in four footnotes of the classified report. “

Friday’s partial declassification, which suggested that Steele’s sources were part of an effort by Russian interference, was immediately underscored by Trump’s allies and Republicans, who long urged the administration to publish more details on the defective investigation by the FBI, even while the American lawyer John Durham pursues a criminal investigation into the conduct of American intelligence agencies.

FBI relied heavily on Steele folder now discredited obtain a surveillance warrant to spy on Donald Trump’s former aide, Carter Page, in which FBI officials claimed that Page was an “agent” of Russia. However, the FBI did not share information about the Russian disinformation campaign with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) when it asked for the warrant, as did did not say in court that another Trump aide denied the collusion during a taped conversation with an FBI informer.

FBI legal counsel later described the warrant to monitor Page as “essentially a single FISA source” entirely dependent on the file, which also made many other unsubstantiated allegations by Russian hackers at a non-existent consulate in Miami, the alleged journeys from Cohen to Prague and the lurides. blackmail tapes.

At the same time, the partial declassification of Friday’s footnotes was not fully consistent with previous requests to DOJ from Grassley and Johnson, including letter to Barr requested full declassification of the four footnotes to the IG report in January.

Grassley and Johnson wanted the DOJ to declassify footnotes 302, 334, 342 and 350; all were only partially redacted and 342 remain fully redacted.

“The” central and essential “evidence used to justify invasive surveillance of an American citizen in the FBI investigation into Russian interference was, in itself, an example of Russian interference, according to footnotes formerly secrets declassified at the request of two US senators, “Grassley’s office told Fox News on Friday.

“For years, the public has received a healthy diet of leaks, innuendos and false information to suggest that President Trump and his campaign were part of a Russian conspiracy to spread disinformation,” Grassley and Johnson. “The FBI’s blind pursuit of the investigation, despite exculpatory and contradictory information, has only legitimized the story. The growing evidence underlying this story should have stopped the investigation early in its development. Instead of this, it took taxpayers several years and millions of dollars to conclude that the allegations were baseless. “

The senators continued: “If the FBI leaders had heeded the many warnings of Russian misinformation, paid attention to glaring contradictions in the evidence pool, and followed longstanding procedures to ensure accuracy, everyone would have been better.” . Carter Page’s civil liberties would not have been shredded, taxpayer dollars would not have been wasted, the country would not be as divided and the FBI’s reputation would not be in ruins.

The Justice Department IG, Michael Horowitz, found that the FBI systematically raped rules designed to protect Americans from unauthorized surveillance, including Page, prompting the FISC to berating the FBI and demand changes.

“Why have all these details been kept unnecessarily secret for so long?” Asked the page in Fox News on Friday. “In our dual justice system, the crew of Mueller Witch Hunt falsely distorted my own historical contacts with people and entities suspected of being linked to RIS,” while I was serving my country in support of the US Intelligence Community. The time has finally come for the office of the director of national intelligence and related agencies to disclose all the facts regarding the Obama-Biden administration’s campaign of electoral interference against candidate Trump and the attempted unlawful coup against our president. “

In the case of Page, a former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, even forged a CIA email to advertise the harmful Russian contacts of Page, when Page had in fact been a CIA informer about these contacts, according to Horowitz.

It appeared separately on Thursday that a confidential FBI human source secretly registered George Papadopoulos in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election and urged him to find out if the Trump campaign was involved in Russian electoral interference – something the campaign aide flatly denied, according to a transcript of this conversation.

Fox News got the transcription of the recording, which spans 171 pages. Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign, is named in the transcript “Crossfire Typhoon” or “CT”.

The recording covers a conversation of more than four hours on October 31, 2016. According to the transcripts obtained, the confidential human source (CHS) met Papadopoulos and asked him if he thought that the Russians had hacked the Democratic National Committee (DNC) ) before the National Democratic Convention.

“No,” replied Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos’ comments are noteworthy because, according to officials, they were never provided or included in evidence to the FISC when seeking warrants to monitor the suspicion of Trump’s campaign ties to Russia.

When asked if he thought the Russians had “special interests” in the election, Papadopoulos replied, “It’s all bullshit. Nobody knows who hacked them, “and added that” it could be the Chinese, the Iranians, it could be some Bernies, uh supporters. Could be anonymous. “

Papadopoulos was then asked if he thought the Russians “were interested in Trump”.

“They, man, no one knows how a president is going to govern anyway. You don’t just say, oh I like … “, he said before being cut. “I don’t know. Even Putin said it himself. That’s all, it’s like conspiracy theories.”

The source went on to press on Papadopoulos, saying, “I feel like there are big Trump supporters out there who want to rig this f-king election in favor of Trump and then at the same time , I do not know.”

Papadopoulos joked: “Dude, you, you … there is no rigging in his favor.”

Durham’s criminal investigation into the FBI investigation into Russia is still ongoing. Speaking to “The Ingraham Angle” of Fox News on Thursday, Barr said he saw disturbing signs of the investigation.

“My opinion is that the evidence shows that we are not just dealing with mistakes or neglect,” Barr said to host Laura Ingraham. “There was something much more disturbing here. We are going to get to the bottom of this. And if people break the law and we can prove it with the evidence, they will be prosecuted.”

It has emerged from the guilty plea of ​​former national security adviser Michael Flynn that FBI officials who interviewed Flynn, an anti-Trump agent Peter strzok and “SSA [Supervisory Special Agent] 1, “each have separately been involved by Horowitz in apparent misconduct and mismanagement in the Flynn case and the Carter Page case.

Strzok’s anti-trump bias is well documented. SSA 1 identity protected in Flynn court proceedings by court ruling, but Fox News reported that The documents indicate Joe Pientka, who moved last year from the Washington, DC area to San Francisco. Pientka briefly appeared on the FBI website as “assistant special agent in charge” of the San Francisco field office at the end of last year, according to Internet records Wayback Machine.

However, Pientka no longer appears on any FBI website after being removed shortly after Fox News identified him as an unnamed SSA in the IG report; Fox News learns that Pientka has received a promotion to a management position at the San Francisco field office. Pientka’s important role in managing the FISA page was described in the Horowitz report, and top Republican senators, including Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., asked Pientka to sit down for an interview in order to explain.

Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.