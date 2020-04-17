FBI Says Hackers Raid US Coronavirus Research: Report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Hackers from foreign governments broke into companies researching COVID-19 treatment and the US health care sector, an FBI official reportedly said.

Tonya Ugoretz, deputy director of the FBI, told participants of an online roundtable on Thursday office saw state-supported hackers look at a series of health and research facilities.

She did not specify which countries supported the pirates or which organizations were targeted.

“We have certainly seen reconnaissance activities and some intrusions into some of these institutions, particularly those that have publicly identified themselves as working on research related to COVID,” said Ugoretz, according to Reuters.

She said hackers regularly aim to target the biopharmaceutical industry, but their activity is usually increased during a crisis like the coronavirus pandemic.

Ugoretz said institutions are releasing certain treatments or vaccines they work on, making them vulnerable to attack.

“The sad setback is that it makes it a mark for other nation states that are interested in gleaning details of what they are doing exactly and maybe even stealing proprietary information from these institutions,” he said. she added, according to the newspaper. organization.

Bill Evanina, director of the National Center for Counterintelligence and Security, said that “the time had come” for institutions to be aware of attacks on their research that could be crucial in the battle against COVID-19.

“Medical research organizations and those who work for them should be vigilant against threat actors seeking to steal intellectual property or other sensitive data related to the US response to the COVID19 pandemic,” he said. added, according to Reuters.