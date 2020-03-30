FDA approves emergency authorization of drugs announced by Trump to fight coronavirus

Pharmaceutical companies around the world are working tirelessly to develop effective treatments for coronaviruses or a vaccine without a clear breakthrough.

President Trump talked on the importance of trying new treatments in the hope that we can find out where there is room for optimism and where there isn’t. He presented the drugs used in malaria as a possible response to the coronavirus and now Food and Drug Administration set up an emergency use authorization to try these drugs despite clear evidence of their effectiveness

Politico reported Sunday evening medications included hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.

Chloroquine, also known as chloroquine phosphate, is a medication normally used to prevent or treat malaria caused by mosquito bites in countries where the disease is most common. It is usually in the form of a tablet that you can take by mouth.

As for the coronavirus, chloroquine and a similar drug, hydroxychloroquine, have shown encouraging signs in small early tests against the virus, but they have not yet been studied in a controlled clinical trial.

Both are oral medications that have been used for the treatment of malaria and certain inflammatory conditions since the 1940s.

Politico, citing three officials, said the move would allow more manufacturers to produce the drugs.

“Let’s see how it works. It could. It may not be,” Trump said at a press conference on Sunday, the report said.

The United States currently has the best known cases of coronavirus in the world. Johns Hopkins reported Sunday evening that there were 721,000 cases worldwide and 142,000 cases in the United States.

David Aaro of Fox News contributed to this report