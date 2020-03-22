FDA approves new coronavirus test that may have “results in hours” instead of days

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency authorization for a novel on Saturday coronavirus (COVID-19) test kit manufactured by Cepheid Inc. which can give results in a few hours instead of days.

The new tool is called “Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test” and will be available to the public by the end of the month.

“The test we authorize today will be able to provide Americans with results in hours, rather than days like existing tests, and the company plans to deploy it by March 30,” said the FDA in a press release.

Secretary of Health and Social Services (HHS), Alex Azar, added: “With new tools like point-of-care diagnosis, we are entering a new phase of testing, where tests will be much more easily accessible to Americans who need it. “

Cepheid, who is based in Sunnyvale, California, has provided Fox News with pictures of the test kit that they believe can bounce back from positive or negative results in as little as 45 minutes.

See the test in action here:

TRIBUTE TO ESSENTIAL HEALTH WORKERS SCHEDULED AT 8:00 PM THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES

The doctor or clinician collects the patient’s biological sample with a tampon. This sample is then mixed in a tube and transferred with a pipette included in the Cepheid cartridge, which contains test reagents, according to the company.

The cartridge is closed and placed in what is called a “GeneXpert machine”, which determines whether the patient has been infected or not.

There are more than 23,000 GeneXpert automated systems worldwide, and nearly 5,000 of them are located in the United States, Cepheid said in a statement. declaration.

“Our automated systems do not require users to have specialized training to perform tests – they are capable of operating 24/7, and many systems already do so today,” said the president of Cepheid, Warren Kocmond.

Cepheid plans to start shipping the test later next week.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“During this period of increased demand for hospital services, clinicians urgently need an on-demand diagnostic test for real-time management of patients assessed for admission to healthcare facilities,” said Dr. David Persing, MD, Ph.D., who is the medical and technology director of Cepheid.

“By leveraging the design principles of our current Xpert Xpress Flu / RSV cartridge technology, in which multiple regions of the viral genome are targeted to provide rapid detection of current and future variants of SARS-CoV-2, we have developed a test that provides benchmark quality laboratory results in multiple contexts where actionable treatment information is needed quickly, “he added.

As of Friday evening, there were nearly 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 246 confirmed deaths.