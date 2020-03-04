FDA bans electric shock devices used to “dislike conditioning” patients with mental illness

of Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday Announced Electric shock devices were used to prevent aggressive or self-harming of patients Mental disorders After years of pressure from health professionals calling treatment effective and unethical, it is banned.

For many years, impact devices have been used in only one place in the United States. Canton, MassachusettsHousing school for people with autism and other disabilities.

School administrators called the impact a last resort to prevent dangerous behaviors, such as headbanging, throwing furniture, and attacking teachers and classmates.

Electric shocks and other painful treatments known as “abssive conditioning” were more widely accepted decades ago, but mainstream psychiatry is now modifying behaviors, prescription drugs, and other therapies. Depends on

“Advancing medicine has increased treatment options to reduce or stop self-harm and aggressive behavior,” said Dr. William Meisel, director of the FDA’s Device Center.

Rothenberg schools used shock devices in student backpacks, attached to their arms and legs via electrodes. School personnel were able to use the remote control to bombard the patient’s skin for two seconds.

Some patients at the Rotenberg center compare shock to bee stings or worse. The school has faced several lawsuits filed by families who said the shock had hurt their children. However, other parents have stated that this technique is the only one that prevents violent behavior associated with mental illness.

The FDA has stated in a statement that this treatment could exacerbate dangerous behaviors and lead to depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The patient also suffered burns and tissue damage due to the device, he said.

Regulators have said that they should instead receive treatment focused on eliminating the factors causing the behavior or teach patients coping skills to cope with them.

