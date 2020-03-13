FDA clears coronavirus test that could speed up screening significantly

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency authorization for a new coronavirus test that will multiply the detection of the deadly bug, said Friday the Swiss manufacturer of diagnostics Roche.

The new tests can deliver results in 3.5 hours and can produce up to 4,128 results each day – a boost to the tests offered by the manufacturer so far, the company said.

“We are definitely increasing the speed by a factor of 10,” said Thomas Schinecker, head of the pharmacist’s diagnostic unit, tell Bloomberg.

The “emergency use authorization” provided by the FDA authorizes the tests to be deployed in the United States and on markets accepting the CE marking, which shows that they comply with European standards.

The company said it was “going within the limits of our production capacity” to deliver as many tests as quickly as possible.

“The virus infects people exponentially. We knew we had to go for broadband systems, ”Thomas Schinecker, head of Roche Diagnostics, told Reuters. “This will help isolate infected patients, so that you can keep others healthy.”

The tests will go through two of Roche’s diagnostic systems, the cobas 6800, which can process 1,440 samples per day, and the cobas 8800, which can process more than 4,100.

Worldwide, a total of 695 cobas 6,800 systems are installed and 132 of the 8,800, including “more than 100” in the United States, the company said.

Roche is discussing with the CDC the deployment of new systems where they are most needed, including in Washington State, where 31 of the nation’s 41 deaths have occurred.

Screening for the new coronavirus in the United States was hampered by defective kits distributed by the federal government in February, which gave false results.

Today, the country is struggling with more than 1,660 infections. Worldwide, more than 122,000 people have contracted the deadly bug.

