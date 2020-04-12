FDA Commissioner Says US “Very Close To Peak” Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said on Sunday United States is “very close to the top” of Coronavirus pandemic, but warned that given the rapid nature of the contagion “we really need to take it day by day.”

Hahn said the models showing the apex of the death rate in the country on Sunday seemed correct, but managing the epidemic requires a “data-driven approach” and officials must face the crisis “on the day the day as the data arrives. “

“The models show that we are very close to the top. So I think the information is correct,” Hahn said in an ABC interview with “This Week”. “It has been a very rapid epidemic, so we really have to take it day by day.”

While Hahn also echoed President Trump’s claim that the United States can “ see the light at the end of the tunnel, ” he did not go so far as to give a date by which the country could reopen and social distancing guidelines could be relaxed. Trump recently mentioned May 1 as a possible date for the reopening of at least parts of the country, although governors in many states have said the crisis would last much longer.

“It is a target and we obviously hope that it will be achieved, but I think it is just too early to tell,” said Hahn.

The federal government and many states rely on a University of Washington model that is closest to a benchmark, but it is so imprecise that the latest projection of the death toll had a range of more than 100,000 In Washington, DC, health officials took the unusual step of publicly announcing that they did not trust the updated University of Washington model and adopted much more pessimistic forecasts from a model created by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.

Some states, including Alaska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Louisiana, are incorporating the work of local researchers and other experts to refine their models.

In terms of bringing life back to normal in the United States, Trump has announced that he will announce the launch of what he called the “Open Our Country” task force next Tuesday to work towards this goal.

“I want to open it as soon as possible,” he said during a Good Friday briefing, adding, “The facts will determine what I do.”

As the economy falters and job losses soar, Trump was anxious to reopen the country, alarming health experts who warn that doing it too quickly could spark a deadly resurgence that could undermine distancing efforts current.

But Trump, who had set Easter Sunday as the date he hoped people in certain parts of the country could start going back to work and preparing church pews, said he would continue to listen to health experts like Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx when he considers what he described as “the biggest decision I have ever had to make”.

Although “there are two sides to every argument,” he said, “we don’t do anything until we know this country is going to be healthy. We don’t want to go back and start over. ”

Trump’s comments arrived after a week, according to officials who would have been devastating for the country. A few hours earlier, Johns Hopkins University announced that the global death toll from coronavirus had reached a dark milestone: 100,000 people. This includes approximately 18,000 people in the United States, where approximately 500,000 people have been confirmed infected.

