FDNY Commissioner Confirms 46 Firefighters Infected With Coronavirus, Sufficient Protective Equipment For “Very Short Period”

The New York City Fire Department has only a few weeks of essential protective equipment, while dozens of firefighters have been infected with coronavirus, Said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro “Bill Hemmer Reports” On Monday.

“Our number currently stands at 46 [infected]”Nigro told host Bill Hemmer in a telephone interview. He added that the department had enough protective gear for” a very short period … weeks of supply, not months or more ” .

The commissioner said he urged the firefighters to stay home if they don’t feel well, but admitted to Hemmer that he also told them, “But if they have no symptoms, we have need them to come to work, and that’s exactly what they do. ” . “

Nigro said the FDNY continues to respond to a steady stream of emergency calls as New York City adjusts to a so-called “stay at home” order that went into effect on Sunday evening.

“Our calls continue to grow,” he said. “They have accelerated in the past few weeks. And, of course, many of them are for respiratory problems. Not all of them are for this COVID-19 virus, but many are.”

Nigro added that he had watched live broadcasts posted by friends in Italy who were in total lockdown as the virus ravaged that country, and added that scenes from New York were starting to look just as “surreal”.

“Now we have it here – the same thing – in formerly very busy areas like Times Square. There are always, to my taste, too many people. I would like to see less and less people because it is how are we going to beat that. “