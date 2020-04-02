Federal authorities distribute thousands of masks and other seized supplies to hoarders during the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services distribute nearly 200,000 N95 respirators and other medical supplies in New York and New Jersey after confiscating them from individuals palisade the materials.

Fox News has learned that the FBI has discovered the Provisions last week in New Jersey during a law enforcement operation by the COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging task force of the Department of Justice and alerted the HHS.

HHS IMPLEMENTS AN ANTI-PRICE GOUGING ORDER IN THE EVENT OF AN EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS

Under the Defense Production Act, HHS ordered that the supplies be returned to the government immediately.

In addition to the 192,000 N95 respiratory masks, the FBI found 598,000 medical grade gloves and 130,000 surgical masks, procedure masks, N100 masks, surgical gowns, sanitizing towels, particle filters, bottles of hand sanitizer and bottles. disinfectant spray.

“The crackdown on the buildup of vital supplies allows us to distribute this material to the heroic frontline health workers who need it most,” HHS secretary Alex Azar said in a statement. “Thanks to the rapid work of the White House, the Department of Justice and the HHS, the resources seized were distributed within a few days to the doctors, nurses and first responders who needed them.”

HHS should pay the owner of the hoarded equipment before COVID-19 the fair market value of the supplies.

After inspecting the supplies, HHS arranged for the delivery of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to the New Jersey Department of Health, the New York State Department of Health, and the Department of Health and New York City Mental Hygiene.

BARR SAYS DOJ WILL BE AFTER PRICE GOUGERS AND HARDERS

“If you collect essential medical supplies for the sake of exorbitant prices, you can expect a knock on your door,” said Attorney General Bill Barr in a statement. “The Department of Justice’s COVID-19 Price Hoarding and Pricing Task Force is working around the clock 24 hours a day with all of our law enforcement partners to ensure that bad actors cannot take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic facing our country. ”

The discovery of the materials comes after Azar and Barr last week implemented anti-price pricing and hoarding orders for the supplies needed to fight COVID-19 and protect those on the front line. The order came after states, such as New York, which became the epicenter of the country’s COVID-19 epidemic, complained of rising prices for necessary PPE such as N-95 masks.

As of Thursday morning, the United States reported more than 216,722 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,137 deaths.

Jake Gibson of Fox News contributed to this report.