Federal Cabinet Plans to Leverage Armed Forces to Mobilize Health Product Manufacturing Against COVID-19

As Italy and the United States harness the manufacturing power of their defense sectors to meet the medical equipment shortages they desperately need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he would be willing to do the same as the federal government. the government is accelerating its response.

“We are considering all the measures necessary to provide Canadians and our health care systems with the support they need,” said the Prime Minister during his daily press conference outside of Rideau Cottage, where he lives. in isolation after being exposed to the virus.

“We have already collaborated with industry on production and increasing the capacity to build and create more equipment. We will, of course, consider military procurement as a solution as well. There is a range of things we can do and we will do what is necessary. “

All the options on the table

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland reinforced this message later today, saying the cabinet is working hard to get the medical equipment it needs “and that we are looking at every option, every possibility.”

The cabinet committee responsible for managing the new coronavirus crisis was due to hear a presentation by Minister of Public Services Anita Anand on purchases Thursday afternoon. The Prime Minister hinted in his speech that his government would have something to add on this in the coming days.

Freeland, meanwhile, said on Thursday that the cabinet “will examine what the military can do” – one of the government’s most direct references to date to the possibility of calling the nearly 100,000 regular members and Armed Forces reservists to assist with the response to the pandemic.

The Italian government recently commissioned the country’s military to help a local manufacturer speed up the production of lung ventilators – insufficient lifesaving devices in many countries.

Demand Can Still Be Satisfied in Canada: Hajdu

Public health officials in Canada pointed out all week that Canada has no shortage of ventilators and said the provinces have been able to tap into a federal supply of equipment to access the devices.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu hinted on Wednesday that future demand for medical equipment may still be met by manufacturers in Canada.

In Washington on the same day, President Donald Trump signed the Defense Production Act, a sweeping law that allows the U.S. military to produce (among other things) personal protective equipment, including face masks, to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Things to watch out for: Does Canada have enough fans to treat COVID-19?

Fearing a potential shortage of ventilators, a rural Canadian doctor arranged a solution. 2:04

Earlier this week, the US Air Force made 500,000 swabs for Italy’s COVID-19 test kits in Memphis, Tennessee. Many companies that make the kits have factories abroad, and importing them to the United States and commercial aircraft for distribution is a priority.

Air Force says it will carry test kits in support of US Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services to “ensure that we respond to the requests they have “.

Canada has similar legislation which authorizes the Minister of Defense to “buy or otherwise acquire, use, store, transport, sell, trade” and dispose of defense equipment.

Canadian law also gives the Department of National Defense the power to “manufacture or otherwise produce, finish, assemble” such equipment in an emergency.

No time to quibble about skill: Freeland

Freeland said no options were at stake.

“Let me be very clear with everyone that we will spend whatever it takes to support the health and safety of Canadians,” she said.

While recognizing divided jurisdictions and political differences, Freeland said that the federal government is not going to “quibble” over federal and provincial spheres of responsibility and that “the federal government is prepared and taking the lead, and that includes in large part of the health system. “

Hajdu said his officials are working with the provinces and territories to determine the type of equipment they might need to deal with the large increase in new cases, but noted that the provinces are exploiting the federal stock.

“It is very difficult to speak of exact figures because it is like a revolving door,” she said on Thursday. “There are materials coming in and as fast as they come in, they come out.”

There does not appear to be a national estimate of the number of ventilators that may be required, as each province is responsible for its own health system.

“I think trying to ask for a specific number is a bit misleading for Canadians because it all depends on … our efforts to flatten the curve,” added Hajdu, referring to the goal of preventing a sudden spike in case that would overwhelm hospitals.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that the federal government had received no specific requests from the provinces for ventilators and that a mechanism was in place to allow the provinces to share appliances. The federal government is also adding to its own strategic stock by ordering more, she said.

Meanwhile, Tam said, the government has made a purchase request for seven million face masks – an order that is only 75% complete.

Canada’s business community offered its services earlier this week, and federal officials have spoken with a number of companies, focusing on those that already produce protective equipment.