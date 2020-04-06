Federal Court dismisses espionage claims against woman denied permission to settle in Canada

A Federal Court judge in Ottawa quashed an appeal decision from the Immigration and Refugee Board in the case of a former Russian translator accused of spying on a Canadian disarmament project ago more than two decades.

Early last month, the court heard arguments in the extraordinary case of Elena Crenna and her husband David.

She was found to be inadmissible to Canada by an immigration arbitrator who sided with an assessment by the Canadian Border Agency which concluded that she had helped the Russian security service spy on the housing project in the mid-1990s.

In a decision released Monday, Justice Henry Brown ordered that the matter be referred to the Refugee Board for reconsideration.

He found that Elena Crenna’s actions in the mid-1990s were not “secret, covert, covert or secret” because they were carried out in full knowledge, with the consent and encouragement of her future husband.

David Crenna was responsible for a project sponsored by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in Tver, a city northwest of Moscow. His future wife acted as a translator when she was approached by the Russian security service, the FSB, who wanted to know what was going on with the program – and Crenna gave her permission.

Former federal official David Crenna says he is still baffled by federal allegations that his wife Elena spied on the Russians in the 1990s. (Murray Brewster / CBC)

A former KGB defector wrote a book in which he claimed – without naming David or Elena Crenna – that the Canadian effort to help build homes for demobilized former Red Army soldiers had been penetrated by the services of Russian intelligence and that the program director had been swept into a “honey trap” spy plan.

When Elena Crenna applied for permanent resident status in Canada after marrying her former boss, she was interviewed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the FBI. Neither agency expressed concern.

It was the Canada Border Services Agency that helped convince the refugee appeal board that she should be denied residency, describing her as a sex spy.

Brown rejected the idea and noted that the allegations in the KGB defector’s book had been rejected by senior immigration officials.

The judge stated that everything Elena Crenna “disclosed to the FSB, she disclosed following instructions from her supervisor, Mr. Crenna”, and that “her acts were done with knowledge and the consent of the Canadian official. “

His actions in answering FSB questions do not even meet the definition of “espionage,” Brown wrote.

In their arguments, federal lawyers claimed that David Crenna did not have the power to allow his future wife to speak with the Russian intelligence services.

The judge disagreed and said that as the project co-director and the field director, Crenna was in charge and had “the power to instruct him”.

On Monday, David Crenna welcomed the decision and described it as “a categorical rejection” of the border agency’s allegations.

Wesley Wark, a professor at the University of Ottawa and one of the country’s leading intelligence experts, said that the federal government’s pursuit of the file had wasted taxpayer dollars and the time of bureaucrats who would have spent may have been subjected to more serious cases and threats.

“It is a mystery to me why they chose to do this,” said Wark.

The fact that the judge had to remind federal lawyers of the definition of espionage, he said, speaks volumes about how border officials and the immigration appeal arbitrator dealt with the case.

“I think they made terrible errors in judgment,” said Wark.