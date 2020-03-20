Federal government inundated with 500,000 EI claims

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government had received 500,000 EI claims, compared to just 27,000 for the same week last year.

Trudeau says the government has received a historic number of calls from concerned Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who are laid off or otherwise unable to work at this time have access to employment insurance. Criteria for eligible persons was expanded earlier this week to include millions of workers who would not normally be eligible.

Among the changes, the government has waived the standard two-week waiting period before benefits begin, which will allow self-quarantined workers to be eligible for up to $ 573 per week almost immediately. .

