Federal government prevents Chinese-owned telecommunications services from operating in the United States

the Department of Justice and other executive agencies recommended Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revoke and terminate China Telecom Corp. approvals to provide international telecommunications services to and from the United States

“Today more than ever, the life of the nation and its people is happening on our telecommunications networks,” said John C. Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security.

“The security of our government and business communications, as well as our most private data, depends on our use of trusted partners from nations who share our values ​​and aspirations for humanity,” Demers said in a statement.

The Ministry of Justice has reviewed China Telecom’s approvals and has determined that the company has failed to comply with the terms of an existing agreement with the ministry. China Telecom is a subsidiary of the state telecommunications company of the People’s Republic of China.

CHINA FINALLY CHANGES THE STATUS OF DOGS FROM “CATTLE” TO PETS

In its recommendation, executive agencies cited “increased knowledge of the role of the PRC in malicious cyber activity targeting the United States” and “fear that China Telecom may be vulnerable to exploitation, influence and government control of the PRC ”.

In May of this year, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another Chinese state-owned telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd., the right to provide services to the United States, saying the Chinese government could use the company to carry out espionage activities against the American government He then said he was “examining” China Telecom’s license.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DOJ gave Google permission to build an undersea cable between the United States and Taiwan, which is ruled separately from China but over which China asserts its sovereignty. The DOJ, however, prohibited any connection to Hong Kong, where the Chinese government has tightened control in recent years, much to the anger of hundreds of thousands of protesters in 2019.

Fox News contacted the FCC to see if it would hear calls from executive agencies.

TWITTER LET LINGER OF PRO-CHINA DISINFORMATION ON ITS PLATFORM IN THE HEART OF A PANDEMIC OF CORONAVIRUS

In 2019, the Trump administration sanctioned the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. The administration said in February that it has proof that Huawei has been spying on customers for years.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Huawei, a multibillion-dollar Chinese conglomerate and one of the world’s largest cellphone manufacturers, has been accused by several U.S. intelligence agencies of leaving backdoors in their cell phone equipment, and the rear doors could be used to spy on users.