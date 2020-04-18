Federal government promises $ 306 million in assistance to Aboriginal businesses affected by COVID-19 losses

The federal government will provide $ 306 million to help Aboriginal small and medium-sized businesses grapple with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will provide short-term interest-free loans and non-repayable contributions through Aboriginal financial institutions that provide financing and business support services to First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. The money will be administered by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that this money will help thousands of businesses move on to better times, many of which are owned and run by Aboriginal women.

“These companies employ people across the country in small communities and big cities. They create good jobs in a variety of sectors, so when we support them, we also support families and workers, “said Trudeau.

Should help 6,000 businesses

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller noted that many Aboriginal businesses are being disproportionately affected by the economic downturn of the pandemic, particularly small businesses and those that do not have access to financing from the big banks.

“These businesses can and already face unique challenges such as being in rural or remote areas and having less access to capital,” said Miller.

Providing financial assistance through the 59 Aboriginal financial institutions will allow them to continue to support small and medium-sized First Nations, Inuit and Métis businesses, providing them with flexibility so that they are better positioned to cope. to the crisis, he said.

These measures are expected to help 6,000 Aboriginal-owned businesses overcome the financial difficulties that the pandemic faces for businesses forced to close or those experiencing severe business downturns due to public safety and physical restrictions.

Trudeau said it was only the first step and that more help for Aboriginal businesses would come soon.