Federal government spent $ 10 billion on dog urine research 2 days after the first death of an American coronavirus

The Department of Health and social services donated $ 10,000 to the University of California, Davis for research on amino acid levels in dog urine March 2, just days after the first coronavirus dead on American soil.

The description of price says the money will go to “monitoring dog urine samples and measuring amino acid levels in dog urine samples. The contractor must test 80 urine samples and provide 4 hours of expert consultations …. “

The White Coat Waste Project, a group that campaigned against government spending on animal research, said the spending was just another example of government waste.

“Nothing better demonstrates the severely broken bureaucracy of the FDA than the fact that just days after the death of the first American on American soil due to COVID-19, he wasted $ 10,000 on dog urine experiments instead of, say, buying 17,000 respiratory masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, or just about anything else, “said Anthony Bellotti, president and founder of the White Coat Waste Project, referring to to the Food and Drug Administration, which reports to the HHS.

The white coat waste project also urged government objects to inclusion of similar spending in coronavirus stimulus bill before enactment, citing research spending that involved giving cocaine to monkeys and putting fish on treadmills that were part of the 2009 stimulus package.

UC Davis has one of the most prestigious veterinary schools in the United States, one of the characteristics of which is a solid research program. The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine led job about amino acid levels in dog urine before. Colleges and universities across the country regularly receive grants from the federal government to conduct research, often far in excess of the $ 10,000 awarded to UC Davis for this particular project.

For an example out of thousands, HHS reward University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center $ 194,397 March 12 for research into eating disorders.

But the timing and source of the dog urine research grant – HHS, one of the largest U.S. government agencies responding to the coronavirus – points out that although the U.S. government often has to spend large sums of money to solve major problems, there is also a significant amount of public expenditure which goes to much less urgent priorities.

The spending came before a $ 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which included several provisions that observers deemed questionable for the fight against coronaviruses.

One item that received a lot of attention was the $ 25 million allocated to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The package also authorized $ 11 billion for three international development organizations, which some groups said was essential to quell the coronavirus pandemic internationally. Others, however, criticized the funds as unnecessary international spending when the United States struggled to control the epidemic within its own borders.