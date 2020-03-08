Federal government to introduce nationwide conversion therapy ban

The Trudeau government is expected to introduce legislation amending the Criminal Code on Monday to ban conversion therapy, a controversial practice aimed at changing the sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of LGBTQ people.

“The evidence shows that this is a practice that does not work,” said Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger. “It’s destructive, it’s harmful and it shouldn’t exist.”

In the 2019 federal election, the Liberal Party pledged to make changes to its platform, noting that this practice is “scientifically discredited”.

The party promised during the campaign to work with the provinces and territories of Canada to ban this practice and stressed that the proposed changes would specifically benefit minors.

“When you’re younger, you often depend on your environment, your family, those around you. You can’t always make your individual choices,” said Chagger on Wednesday.

Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger says federal government hopes to be a “partner at the table” when it comes to working with provinces and territories to end conversion therapy across the country. (David RIchard / Radio-Canada)

A commitment to ban the practice in all jurisdictions was listed in Chagger’s mandate letter, and was also included in the letter from Minister of Justice David Lametti.

Nova Scotia, Manitoba and Ontario have so far taken steps to ban health care systems in their province. Cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton have also blocked therapy.

A practice condemned by experts

The Liberal government’s decision comes almost a year after Ottawa dismissed a public call to end conversion therapy, which is usually administered through spiritual, psychological or counseling interventions.

In response to a petition that has collected more than 18,000 signatures urging Canada to ban therapy, the federal government has recognized the harms of the practice, but has declared that its governance rests with the provinces and territories.

In 2012, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that conversion therapy posed “a serious threat to the health and well-being” of those affected.

The Canadian Psychological Association has declared that it “opposes any therapy for the purpose of repairing or converting the sexual orientation of a person, regardless of age.”

Divisions between advocacy, religious groups

Taking action to amend the Criminal Code of Canada is seen as a welcome sign of progress for LGBTQ rights groups.

In a letter At the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights late last year, Egale Canada – one of the leading LGBTQ rights organizations in Canada – said it looked forward to “this long overdue correction “to the code.

“We intend to monitor this legislative development closely to ensure that the legislation is accompanied by appropriate recommendations for implementation,” the organization wrote.

“It is essential that this law reach its intended effect to protect vulnerable members of our community.”

Gabriel Nadeau, 26, underwent conversion therapy in his youth. Nadeau grew up in the religious community of Chambly, Quebec, and said his experiences were deeply damaging. (Thierry Laflamme / Radio-Canada)

But some religious groups are wary of the proposed reform.

If the law is passed, Campaign Québec-Vie, an anti-abortion organization, has said it will challenge changes to the courts in the name of religious freedom.

“If a person feels uncomfortable with their sexual orientation, who is the government to tell them …[they] do not have the right to change direction? “, the organization’s president, Georges Buscemi, told Radio-Canada.

Hanna Kepka, a lobbyist for the Campaign Life Coalition, added that the legislation would mark an “unprecedented decision” by the government to intervene in discussions between healthcare providers and patients.

“We must be aware that there is freedom of expression, that there is freedom of religious rights,” said Chagger. “I think it is also important that we move forward with legislation that works to ensure that everyone can be who they are.”

Opposition support

The main federal opposition parties seem open to initiative, although they are waiting to learn more about the Liberal bill.

A spokesman for the Conservative Party said in a statement that the party would consider the proposed changes, adding that the party opposed any form of “pseudo-therapy” aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation.

The NDP supports changes to the Criminal Code and has already called for a national plan to end the practice.

The Bloc Québécois also said it was favorable, provided that provincial jurisdiction is respected.