Federal Judge accuses AG Barr of Müller report, pledges to review unedited version

Federal judge pledged review of unedited version Special Advisor Robert MullerA report on the Russian investigation, Attorney General William BarGuaranteed, and in compliance with federal guidelines.

U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton, who is primarily in charge of a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a nonprofit organization in Washington, DC, has been working with BuzzFeed News under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). In line with the rules and exemptions of the departments authorized by the Bar, a separate review of the complete unedited report has been made because the Department of Justice of Bar has “serious concerns about objectivity” in approving the edit. Is required.

Walton, a former FISA court judge appointed to the bench by former President George W. Bush, said in a Thursday decision Bar’s “ lack of candor ” was evidenced by a decision to publish a summary of the Mueller report. Stated. Without releasing the report to the public, he effectively exempted Trump from potential sabotage and made it possible to draw their own conclusions.

In April, Müller filed a report summarizing nearly two years of investigation into a potential collusion between President Trump’s campaigners and Russia in the 2016 election. We also looked at whether Trump tried to hinder the investigation. Shortly thereafter, Barr did not come to a conclusion as to whether Müller had hindered justice, but later issued a note explaining that he would not be acquitted. However, Attorney General Bar Low’s Rod Rosenstein ruled that the evidence did not support such sabotage. Mueller later lamented the note to explain the full scope of the findings.

“The court has asked whether Attorney General Barr has tried to influence public discourse on the Muller report and attempted calculations in favor of President Trump, despite certain findings in a revised Muller report. I’m seriously questioning, “Walton wrote.

Judge Washington DC also questioned the “reliability” of the bar note.

“In the court’s view, Mr. Barr’s statement that the Mueller report is” subject only to the editing required by law or compulsory law enforcement, national security, or the interests of personal privacy, ” A misleading official statement about his actions and the findings of the Mueller report, “he added. “It is dishonest for the court to conclude that the compilation of the Mueller report under the FOIA is not contaminated by the actions and representatives of Attorney General Bar.”

Fox News’s Bill Mears and David Spunt contributed to this report.