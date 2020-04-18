Federal money for old wells is welcome, but Oilpatch is always looking for more credit help in collapse

Essential Energy Services CEO Garnet Amundson said on Thursday that he would cut his salary in half, cut executive salaries and suspend bonus programs.

The next morning, he still managed to smile.

The federal government’s plans to help the oil and gas sector will not allow it to reverse these difficult decisions, but they do give some hope to an industry facing many new disasters.

“We were very pleased to see that it focused on both orphan and inactive wells, “he said.

“We have to be very happy when there is potential for liquidity and additional liquidity in the industry. The whole trick, of course, will be in the details.“

The main lines, however, have been widely praised by oil, including $ 1.7 billion to clean up orphaned and inactive wells and an $ 750 million emission reduction fund.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said the government will expand credit support for medium-sized businesses, starting with the energy sector.

But big questions – and big hopes – still depend on how willing Ottawa is to help the oil sector meet the current oil demand crisis with some form of safety net. More news is expected.

“What they nodded to today was the liquidity for medium-sized businesses that need more financial intervention,” Alberta Minister of Energy told CBC News on Friday. Sonya Savage.

“We know [there will] be more necessary because right now our companies are just burning their money everyday … because every barrel of oil they produce is produced at a loss.“

Oil prices have plunged under the weight of a global glut of crude oil – a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic on oil demand, plus a price war this spring between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Canada’s oil park has lost billions of dollars from its spending plans and increased production, shifting the downtown office tower sector to rural oilfield companies.

Nothing that was announced on Friday will – or could – change the fortunes of today’s oil markets. But the new funding has the potential to be significant for several reasons.

Orphan and inactive sinks have long been a problem for provinces with a history of energy development.

The problem is particularly acute in Alberta, where there are more than 6,000 orphan wells – oil and gas wells that have not been repaired by their owners, who are often bankrupt.

Landowners have long been concerned about their impact on crops, water and the environment.

There are also more than 90,000 inactive wells, which remain in the hands of companies but remain inactive for economic reasons.

Of the $ 1.7 billion announced on Friday, $ 1 billion will go to Alberta. The Alberta Orphan Wells Association (OWA), an industry-funded group, will receive a $ 200 million loan to help clean up orphaned sites in the province.

The cleanup program is expected to create 5,200 jobs in Alberta alone – good news for some small and medium-sized businesses, including drillers, who have been hit hard by plunging oil spending.

“Our membership in the broader petroleum services sector will greatly benefit,” said Mark Scholz, President of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Drilling Contractors.

The key for many businesses will be how quickly funding gets into the hands of those doing the work.

The funding should also help conventional oil producers to have inactive sinks on their books. During the previous downturn, businesses collapsed and left thousands of wells without reclamation.

There will be concerns about public money for cleaning up after the industry. But if funding can help prevent an outbreak of new orphan wells, while also breaching the current tally, it could make a difference.

“This could be a turning point in how we deal with the orphan well problem in Alberta – if done right, ”said Chris Severson-Baker of the Pembina Institute, an environmental think tank.

Pembina says Alberta needs regulated timelines for cleaning up wells and an initial bond that guarantees there is money to clean up in the event of a business failure. Such policies are necessary to deal with the problem, he said.

The federal government said Friday that Alberta is committed to implementing stronger regulations to “significantly reduce the future prospects of new orphan wells.”

While details are still to come, he said “this will create a sustainably funded system that ensures that businesses bear the costs of their environmental responsibilities”.

Natural Resources Canada will also receive $ 750 million to create a repayable loan program to work with conventional oil and gas companies and offshore to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It could be used to support business investment in pumps, valves and other equipment to reduce methane emissions. The industry will want to take a closer look at how the program will actually work.

But the biggest problem for the sector and the Alberta government remains liquidity. Federal Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan said he has heard this message clearly in recent weeks.

The federal government’s plan is to expand credit support from the Business Credit Accountability Program to medium-sized businesses with larger financing needs. It will start with the energy sector.

“This support … will provide viable energy companies with quick access to the finance they need to keep their businesses going and keep their workers active,” he added.

“Viable” is the key word. It seems that this is not intended to help businesses on the brink before the pandemic that ravaged the sector.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, calling the federal announcement “an important first step,” said again on Friday that between $ 15 billion and $ 30 billion in liquidity measures would be needed to ensure that Canada’s oil and gas “survives this crisis”. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)

The industry will almost certainly lose companies with poor balance sheets over the next few months – analysts have been warning for weeks.

But Alberta Premier Jason Kenney remains hopeful of bringing so many sectors through the storm, and he sees the federal government as a big part of the answer.

Calling the federal announcement “an important first step,” Kenney said again on Friday that between $ 15 billion and $ 30 billion in liquidity measures would be required. to ensure Canada’s oil and gas sector “survives this crisis. “

“We are not suggesting that the federal government write anyone a check for $ 15 billion or $ 30 billion,” he said.

“But we are saying that they could play an extremely useful role in providing, indeed, forms of loan guarantees to guarantee access to credit to these companies to get through this period of crisis.”

Whether the Liberal government is willing to do something like this is no small matter. Environmental groups are pressuring the Prime Minister not to do so for weeks. There are probably members of his caucus who feel the same way.

But hope remains in the oil sector that Ottawa will do even more.