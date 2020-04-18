Federal prisoner to be released following fears of COVID-19

Prisoner with serious health concerns will be released from federal custody after appearing in court for fear of getting COVID-19 behind bars – a decision his lawyer hopes will open the door for other vulnerable detainees.

Correctional Service Canada has granted Derrick Snow a temporary absence starting Tuesday as pressure mounts for public servants free aging and fragile prisoners who are more likely to suffer severely from the virus.

“He is deeply relieved by this decision,” said his lawyer, Paul Champ, on Thursday.

Snow, 53, is serving a sentence at Bath Institution, Ontario, near Kingston, Ontario, for break and enter and theft. He suffers from diabetes and lung disease and was recently diagnosed with malignant sarcoma.

Snow had submitted a request for temporary absence without accompaniment to the prison director on April 2 and, due to the urgency of the situation, had asked for a decision before April 10, but had not received a response.

He then asked the Federal Court to allow him to be absent from prison until his statutory release date in late July or until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, whichever comes first.

“Prisons are environments that are particularly prone to the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and where social distancing and other appropriate preventive measures are not reasonably possible,” Snow’s submission to the court.

He said Snow feared that his underlying medical conditions would put him at increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and dying if he were to remain in detention while all of his arguments were before the courts.

A federal inmate at Mission Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, died of an apparent complication related to the new coronavirus, the prison service announced on Thursday.

Conditional release

Correctional Service has authorized Snow to live with his sister in London, Ontario, where he will receive treatment for cancer and other ailments until his release date in July.

He noted the absence of violence in his criminal history and the “appropriate surveillance plan” in place, including special conditions and a curfew.

The prison service stressed that it approved the absence of Snow despite taking “extraordinary measures” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in federal institutions.

“This decision took into consideration Mr. Snow’s health conditions combined with the potential to have a negative health result if he contracted this virus.”

Following the decision, a hearing in Federal Court scheduled for Friday will not take place, said Champ.

Bath Institution is a medium security prison west of Kingston, Ontario which shares property with Millhaven Maximum Security Institution. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Lars Hagberg)

Federal lawyers said earlier this week that the circumstances were not urgent enough to require an impending court hearing.

The prison service’s decision is clear: low-risk federal prisoners who are medically vulnerable can be released under the temporary absence provisions in existing legislation, said Champ.

“We hope that [the Correctional Service of Canada] will now consider using this measure more widely to facilitate the accelerated release of other medically vulnerable prisoners, “he said.

“I hope that the next vulnerable, low-risk inmate who requests will not have to fight for three weeks and bring CSC to justice.”

Releasing more low-risk inmates will not only protect these people, but it will make the institutions safer for staff and the communities in which they live, added Champ.

At the end of last month, Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair asked the prison service and the National Parole Board to consider the early release of certain offenders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.