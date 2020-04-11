Feinstein urges Trump to reverse plan to block Iran’s request for $ 5 billion in IMF assistance, says it is “in our national interest”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Urged President Trump to Cancel a Reported Plan to Block a Iranian request to the IMF for $ 5 billion in aid coronavirus crisis – stating that it is in the US national interest to meet demand.

“I am disappointed to see reports that your administration intends to prevent Iran from receiving $ 5 billion in humanitarian aid from the IMF to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” Feinstein wrote in a dated letter. from Thursday to President Trump. “Providing these funds to Iran would help it respond more effectively to the disease and mitigate the risk of further destabilization in the region.”

Administration plans to block emergency loan request, fearing anti-US regime still has billion dollar accounts, Wall Street newspaper reported.

Senior officials told the newspaper that the loan would allow Tehran to divert money to its economy – which has been held back by sanctions imposed as part of the US maximum pressure campaign – or to finance extremist groups activists in the Middle East.

Iranian officials “have long embezzled humanitarian aid funds out of their own pockets and into their terrorist agents,” one of the administration’s officials told the media.

Iran has been one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic – sending its already shaky government because he faces charges that he hid what he knew about the crisis and when it hit the country.

The United States has been turning the screws on Iran’s hardline regime for years since it left the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. The United States has imposed waves of sanctions on officials in the financial sector and oil exports since then as part of an effort to limit support for Tehran. for proxy terrorist groups, its nuclear program and its attacks on American forces.

Trump said this month that Iran “was planning a sneak attack on American troops and / or assets in Iraq” and warned that the regime would pay “a very heavy price” if it attacked American assets.

But Feinstein expressed concern that Iran’s inability to control the spread of the disease could have a ripple effect in the region as immigrants to the country flee to countries of origin, such as Afghanistan. where there are American and coalition forces.

She argued that the United States should make its support conditional on “IMF surveillance of how Iran distributes the funds” to allay concerns about money being used for other purposes.

“It is in our national interest, and in the interest of international security, to help Iran contain this disease,” she said.

His letter arrived a week later presumed democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called on the Trump administration to ease sanctions on Iran.

The former vice president said it was “bad enough that the Trump administration abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in favor of a” maximum pressure “strategy that went wrong, encouraging the Iran to become even more aggressive and to restart its nuclear program. “

Biden said that “it makes no sense, in a global health crisis, to worsen this cruel failure by preventing access to necessary humanitarian aid. Whatever our deep differences with the Iranian government, we must support the Iranian people. “

