FEMA Director Promises Masks Will Come, But Doesn’t Know Details

Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Peter Gaynor promised on Sunday that more masks and health care supplies were dispatched to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but would not go into detail on when the masks would arrive or provide specific numbers.

Speaking in an interview with ABC “This Week”, Gaynor has tried to allay growing concerns across the country that healthcare workers – especially in virus hotspots like New York and California – may soon run out of supplies as the crisis deepens.

“They have been distributed. They have been distributed in recent weeks. They ship today. They will be shipped tomorrow, ”said Gaynor.

When urged by Martha Raddatz of ABC to know whether the masks would arrive in facilities before the health systems in the hard-hit areas were exhausted, Gaynor postponed the matter.

“I mean, hundreds of thousands of millions of things we ship from stock. I can’t give you details on what each state or city does,” he said. “But I tell you that we ship from our national stock, we ship from suppliers, we ship from donations. It happens. The demand is great. “

The White House Coronavirus task force announced Saturday that 600 million N95 respirators have been ordered, but could not give an exact date by which they will reach healthcare workers.

Gaynor called the shortage of medical supplies a “global problem” and said that every country in the world is trying to cope with the pandemic.

“We will try to meet all the needs of the nation,” he said. “But a caveat: the supplies that governors are looking for are the same supplies as any other country in the world, so this is a global problem,” he said.

Johns Hopkins reports that there have been around 13,000 deaths worldwide. The United States has so far recorded more than 280 deaths. Italy, which has the largest epidemic in Europe, is now killing at least 4,825 people.

For most people, the new virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority are recovering.

But the virus is spreading at a rapid rate, shaking the global economy and starting to maximize the health care system in several cities.

