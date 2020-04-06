Ferries and commercial vessels must reduce passenger numbers to avoid COVID-19

The federal government is taking further steps to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading on commercial passenger ships and ferries.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has announced that as of Monday, all maritime trade vessels with a capacity of 12 passengers or more will stop non-essential activities, such as tourism or recreation.

Ferries and operators of essential passenger vessels must immediately reduce the maximum number of passengers carried on board by half in order to comply with physical distance rules.

Transport Canada says operators will also implement alternative practices to reduce the spread of the virus, such as keeping people in their vehicles.

He said the measures will be in place until June 30 at least.

BC Ferries is already shrinking

BEFORE CHRIST. Ferries, which carries passengers and vehicles to the islands off British Columbia and along the coast, cut service significantly from Saturday after reporting that passenger numbers had dropped 80%.

The company has announced that it will cut its departures in half.

Bay Ferries Ltd., which operates between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, had already made a series of changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including passenger screening to assess the health and travel history of ferry passengers.

Arctic protections

In order to protect the North, the Department is preventing any Canadian cruise ship from docking, sailing or transiting in Canadian Arctic waters, and any foreign passenger ship should give 60 days notice to enter water.

“These new measures will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to support the continued movement of goods through the supply chain, and ensuring Canadians have access to their homes, jobs and essential services safely, “Garneau said in a press release.

Last month, the federal government postponed the start of the cruise ship season to July 1, 2020.

The new measures will apply to all of Canada’s coastal and inland waters, including the St. Lawrence River, the Great Lakes and Canada’s Arctic waters.

People who break the rules could face penalties of up to $ 5,000 per day for an individual and $ 25,000 per day for a ship or company, as well as criminal penalties, fines and prison terms.